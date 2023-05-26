5 timeless summer wardrobe staples French women (and particularly Jeanne Damas) can't live without

There is no denying that French women are considered some of the chicest people in the world. Their style is beloved (and analysed) all over the globe, prompting many to dissect their go-to outfit formulas in an attempt to emulate their looks.

And when it comes to chic French women, there are few as revered as Jeanne Damas. The designer is a source of style inspiration to many, having amassed a following of over 1.5 million people and now she is bringing her Parisian sensibilities across the pond, having just launched her first store in London.

Jeanne founded her brand Rouje in 2016, and while it has been available to shop in the UK, this month marks the opening of the label's first UK-based store.

To celebrate the milestone, this week we spoke to Damas to get an insight into how we can all add a little French je ne sais quoi to our wardrobes.

If you look at Jeanne's outfits, it is very clear that the designer loves to rely on classic wardrobe staples, and when it comes to items she can't live without Jeanne lists a set of timeless essentials. "A pair of high-waisted jeans, a trench, a polka dot dress, a white t-shirt and some red lipstick," are her absolute must-haves.

In the realm of outfit formulas, this summer she is all about ease. "I like to keep things simple, a wrap dress or a pair of jeans with a nice top!" she explains. Damas often also relies on footwear as the secret to elevating her outfits. "I also love to wear mules as I feel they upgrade even the simplest looks," she says.

When asked about the global popularity of the Parisian aesthetic, Jeanne says it's about simplicity. "I can't speak for all French women, but for me, it has to do with simplicity and underlining one's personal allure," she explained. "With time, I've learned what type of clothes I'm comfortable with and what suits my body shape. I never really follow trends," she adds.

