The royal family has been front and centre this year, from the Prince and Princess of Wales' return to the spotlight, to Prince William's 'alliance' with Princess Eugenie.

And with the annual Trooping the Colour parade falling this weekend, Saturday was no exception, with the Mountbatten-Windsors gathering from far and wide to mark the King's Official Birthday celebrations.

It was the Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance at the celebrations that made the most headlines, with Princess Kate paying tribute to Princess Diana with her aquamarine Catherine Walker dress coat.

And from Prince William's integral role in the official procession, to a major appearance from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Wales family was all anyone could talk about.

It was Princess Kate's body language that made the most headlines, with the Princess of Wales noticeably all-smiles at the annual parade - another milestone in her cancer recovery.

And according to a body language expert, the Princess of Wales was unable to hide her "genuine" emotions all day.

"She's not one to mask her emotions and today is no different," explained body language expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Slots, via Marie Claire US.

"She's displaying a normal, happy smile which is genuine. Kate is very happy to be there - her face is engaged.

"Kate's enjoyment attending an event like Trooping The Colour is always genuine," Stanton added, before saying the same for Prince William.

"We also saw William smiling on his arrival, mirroring the same emotions as Kate," he continued. "We can see that both Kate and William are content to be attending the event and are showing genuine joy and excitement to be on the public stage. William's facial expressions were animated, highlighting his own excitement."

Well, this is lovely.

