Princess Kate Appears to Show Support for Victoria Beckham Amid Family 'Feud'

Princess Kate is known for sending messages with her outfit choices. So when she wore a Victoria Beckham suit for her latest engagement, was that a deliberate show of support for the designer amid her rumoured family feud? Well, we'll never know for sure, but it's certainly a theory that certain royal watchers believe holds water.

On Tuesday 13th May, the Princess of Wales visited the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in London, where she also presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell — a British leader in sustainable luxury fashion. Of course, it's expected that the Princess would wear clothes by a British designer to the event, which is sure to have been a major driver behind the choice.

Kate looked radiant in an olive green suit jacket and matching, slightly flared trousers by Victoria Beckham, worn over a white blouse and accessorised with drop earrings. She wore her long hair down and wavy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Writing on Instagram after the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "Honoured to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to @patrick__mcdowell. A huge well done to Patrick, whose bold, sustainable vision is helping to shape the future of British fashion. Their commitment to creativity, community and circular design is truly inspiring."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Prince William and Kate have a long-standing friendship with the Beckhams. It's also not the first time the Princess has worn Victoria's designs - over the years, Kate has been seen wearing Victoria's designs at various public events.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Beckhams spoke to the Mirror about Kate's latest fashion statement, claiming: "The Princess of Wales has worn Victoria's designs before and it's really great to see that she's wearing one again, especially as the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it. Both couples support each other's charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there."

Victoria's family has come under the spotlight recently as there have been mounting rumours about a feud between the mum of four and her eldest son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz. Speculation of a rift between Victoria and Nicola has been simmering for a number of years, but the couple's decision to skip David Beckham's 50th birthday last week is the latest development that's raising eyebrows about their family relationships. So, whether purposeful or not, Kate's show of support for Victoria came at a significant time.