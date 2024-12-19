I'm a Parisian fashion editor who swears by these French fashion brands

Being a Parisian-born, London-based fashion editor, I often get asked what my favourite French fashion brands are. There has always been an appetite for emulating that 'je ne sais quoi' style, which to me strikes the perfect balance between thought-out, yet timeless pieces.

Staples of the perfect capsule French wardrobe includes such items as an oversized blazer, high-waisted jeans, a Breton top, a classic little black dress and elegant heels and ballet flats to cover all occasions. In short, a few choice items to wear forever.

That said, that doesn't mean French women don't experiment with more trend-led and daring designs, it's simply about balancing it all. And where exactly do they purchase said items? Well, scroll down to shop some of my very favourite French fashion brands, all of which deliver une touche of Parisian chic straight to your door.

Sézane

Founded by Parisan Morgane Sézalory, this e-store needs no introduction, it is now a cult classic on this side of the Channel too, with a couple of standalone stores in London. Best known for its knitwear, denim, shoes and handbags, it also hosts capsule collections which always go super fast, so do sign up to their newsletter so you get first dibs.

Loulou de Saison

Beautiful knit sweaters and essential T-shirts were originally what LOULOU STUDIO, founded by iconic fashion influencer Chloé Harrouche, was all about. The label has since branched out into bags, accessories and more occasional designs, based on the image of a modern and independent woman.

Rouje

Founded by model and influencer Jeanne Damas, this Parisian brand is all about good quality basics like t-shirts and jeans, and sexy yet understated dresses, all with a slightly vintage twist.

Balzac

As well as delivering a capsule wardrobe with a twist, Balzac operates on a TPR (Always More Responsible) approach, constantly working to create clothes more responsibly, with measures such as operating a transparent and fair supply chain, using eco-responsible materials.

Bobbies

Created in 2010, Bobbies shoes and accessories are inspired by a free, assertive Parisian nonchalance: think minimalist designs with a vintage twist. Designed in Paris, they are then meticulously manufactured in Portugal and Spain.

Sessun

If you love loose tailoring and feminine details, then you'll love everything Sessun has to offer.

A.P.C.

There's nothing I don't love from this timeless yet avant-garde French label. The womenswear line is great for chic basics too, such as tailored coats and knitwear, and the accessories are beautifully made too (the Demi-Lune is a classic).

Launched by French influencer Anne-Laure Mais of Adenorah, this is an ode to the modern muse (hence the name). It's a treasure trove of gorgeous summer dresses and cute bags. Because the focus is on quality rather than quantity, each piece is handmade in Paris, and a new collection drops every couple of months.

Ysé

I'm obsessed with the delicate (and mega flattering) lingerie by Ysé - think intricate embroidery on muted lace. The womenswear is very Instagram-worthy too.

Maje

There's nothing extravagant about Maje, it's all about understated chic and wardrobe staples. Think capes and tailored coats, pleated skirts and feminine blouses. The accessories are really strong too.

Musier

Claudie Pierlot

For something a little dressier, look no further than Claudie Pierlot. While they of course have every LBD you could possibly need, they've also got lots of lovely colourful and printed dresses if you want to jazz things up a bit too. While it's a little on the pricier side of things, the sales are excellent so you it's worth waiting for those.

La Redoute

This is a more budget-friendly store, which comprises of La Redoute's own-brand fashion, as well as more well known labels such as Birkenstock and Levi's. There are often sales on so you can grab yourself a bargain, and the homeware is excellent too.

ba&sh

This was created by Barbara Boccara & Sharon Krief as a brand 'made by women for women' and you can tell. Capturing the essence of Parisian style, it's all fluid fabrics, tailored cuts and bursts of print, giving its clientele a sleek city allure.

Sandro

Whether it's for wedding season or the boardroom, you can't beat a beautifully cut Sandro dress and stylish accessories.

Jonak

I buy most of my shoes from Jonak, which has everything from going-out heels to day-to-day black boots, all well made and timeless.