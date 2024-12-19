I'm a Parisian fashion editor who swears by these French fashion brands

Très, très chic

Being a Parisian-born, London-based fashion editor, I often get asked what my favourite French fashion brands are. There has always been an appetite for emulating that 'je ne sais quoi' style, which to me strikes the perfect balance between thought-out, yet timeless pieces.

Staples of the perfect capsule French wardrobe includes such items as an oversized blazer, high-waisted jeans, a Breton top, a classic little black dress and elegant heels and ballet flats to cover all occasions. In short, a few choice items to wear forever.

That said, that doesn't mean French women don't experiment with more trend-led and daring designs, it's simply about balancing it all. And where exactly do they purchase said items? Well, scroll down to shop some of my very favourite French fashion brands, all of which deliver une touche of Parisian chic straight to your door.

Sézane

Founded by Parisan Morgane Sézalory, this e-store needs no introduction, it is now a cult classic on this side of the Channel too, with a couple of standalone stores in London. Best known for its knitwear, denim, shoes and handbags, it also hosts capsule collections which always go super fast, so do sign up to their newsletter so you get first dibs.

Gaspard Cardigan - Camel - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane
Sézane, Gaspard Cardigan

Cassandra Dress - Black Velvet - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane, Cassandra Dress

Farrow Bag - Natural Heritage - Bovine Vegetable Tanned Leather - Sézane
Sézane, Farrow Bag

Loulou de Saison

Beautiful knit sweaters and essential T-shirts were originally what LOULOU STUDIO, founded by iconic fashion influencer Chloé Harrouche, was all about. The label has since branched out into bags, accessories and more occasional designs, based on the image of a modern and independent woman.

burgundy satin trousers
Loulou de Sainson, Satin tailored trousers

Ambrose Brushed Alpaca-Blend Sweater
Loulou de Sainson, Brushed Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Kelly Shearling Mary Jane Pumps
Loulou de Saison, Shearling Mary Jane Pumps

Rouje

Founded by model and influencer Jeanne Damas, this Parisian brand is all about good quality basics like t-shirts and jeans, and sexy yet understated dresses, all with a slightly vintage twist.

Janine Dress
Rouje, Janine Dress

Kat Ring
Rouje, Kat Ring

Archi Jacket
Rouje, Archi Jacket

Balzac

As well as delivering a capsule wardrobe with a twist, Balzac operates on a TPR (Always More Responsible) approach, constantly working to create clothes more responsibly, with measures such as operating a transparent and fair supply chain, using eco-responsible materials.

Serena Camel Crust Jacket
Balzac, Camel Crust Jacket

Daniel Iridescent Leopard Sweater
Balzac, Leopard Sweater

Silver Ball Pumps
Balzac, Silver Ball Pumps

Bobbies

Created in 2010, Bobbies shoes and accessories are inspired by a free, assertive Parisian nonchalance: think minimalist designs with a vintage twist. Designed in Paris, they are then meticulously manufactured in Portugal and Spain.

Grand Aléria - Cappuccino
Bobbies, Aléria bag

Charlotte - Garnet
Bobbies, Charlotte shoes

Harvey - Intense Black
Bobbies, Harvey boots

Sessun

If you love loose tailoring and feminine details, then you'll love everything Sessun has to offer.

French fashion brands
Sessun, Savile row trousers

French fashion brands
Sessun, Bleeckett coat

French fashion brands
Sessun, Anneli necklace

A.P.C.

There's nothing I don't love from this timeless yet avant-garde French label. The womenswear line is great for chic basics too, such as tailored coats and knitwear, and the accessories are beautifully made too (the Demi-Lune is a classic).

Seaside Jeans
A.P.C., Blue Seaside Jeans

Demi-Lune Mini Bag
A.P.C., Demi-Lune Mini Bag

Paloma Jacket
A.P.C., Paloma Jacket

Launched by French influencer Anne-Laure Mais of Adenorah, this is an ode to the modern muse (hence the name). It's a treasure trove of gorgeous summer dresses and cute bags. Because the focus is on quality rather than quantity, each piece is handmade in Paris, and a new collection drops every couple of months.

Ysé

I'm obsessed with the delicate (and mega flattering) lingerie by Ysé - think intricate embroidery on muted lace. The womenswear is very Instagram-worthy too.

Amour Ardent Bodysuit
Ysé, Bodysuit

Beauté Intimidante Long Dress
Ysé, Long Dress

En Tête à Tête Bodysuit
En Tête à Tête Bodysuit

Maje

There's nothing extravagant about Maje, it's all about understated chic and wardrobe staples. Think capes and tailored coats, pleated skirts and feminine blouses. The accessories are really strong too.

Clover-Embellished Short-Sleeve Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
Maje, Midi Dress

Round-Neck Relaxed-Fit Faux-Fur Jacket
Maje, Faux-Fur Jacket

Chain-Print Elasticated-Waist Woven Midi Skirt
Maje, Woven Midi Skirt

Musier

Python Print Pants Kaa
Musier, Python Print Pants

Embroidered Long Dress Shine
Musier, Embroidered Long Dress

Trench Coat Doty
Musier, Trench Coat Doty

Claudie Pierlot

For something a little dressier, look no further than Claudie Pierlot. While they of course have every LBD you could possibly need, they've also got lots of lovely colourful and printed dresses if you want to jazz things up a bit too. While it's a little on the pricier side of things, the sales are excellent so you it's worth waiting for those.

Striped Wrap Dress
Claudie Pierlot, Striped Wrap Dress

Buttoned Blazer
Claudie Pierlot, Buttoned Blazer

Floral Print Fluid Skirt
Claudie Pierlot, Floral Print Skirt

La Redoute

This is a more budget-friendly store, which comprises of La Redoute's own-brand fashion, as well as more well known labels such as Birkenstock and Levi's. There are often sales on so you can grab yourself a bargain, and the homeware is excellent too.

Recycled Turtleneck Jumper in Chunky Knit
La Redoute, Recycled Turtleneck Jumper

Checked Winter Maxi Coat
La Redoute, Checked Maxi Coat

Recycled Sequin Mini Skirt
La Redoute, Recycled Sequin Mini

ba&sh

This was created by Barbara Boccara & Sharon Krief as a brand 'made by women for women' and you can tell. Capturing the essence of Parisian style, it's all fluid fabrics, tailored cuts and bursts of print, giving its clientele a sleek city allure.

Trousers Plato
Ba&sh, Trousers Plato

Dress Duny
Ba&sh, Dress Duny

Bag June
Ba&sh, Bag June

Sandro

Whether it's for wedding season or the boardroom, you can't beat a beautifully cut Sandro dress and stylish accessories.

Stripy Cardigan With Denim Details
Sandro, Stripy Cardigan

Long Dress With Crochet Detailing
Sandro, Long Crochet Dress

Slim Leather Belt
Sandro, Slim Leather Belt

Jonak

I buy most of my shoes from Jonak, which has everything from going-out heels to day-to-day black boots, all well made and timeless.

Jonak shoes
Jonak, Derbies With Zips

Jonak shoes
Jonak, Pointed Ankle Boots

Jonak shoes
Jonak, Open Back Ballet Flats

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

