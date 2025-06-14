Princess Kate’s Trooping the Colour Outfit Featured a Sweet Nod to Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2025, with Princess Kate officially returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

And with the 43-year-old royal now officially back at the forefront of royal life, we are expected to see much more of her this summer.

Today was no exception, as senior members of the royal family gathered to mark the annual Trooping the Colour parade - the official celebration of King Charles III's birthday.

And among the Mountbatten-Windsors in attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It was Princess Kate's outfit that got the world talking the most, as eagle-eyed fans noticed a touching nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The look in question saw Princess Kate opt for an aquamarine and ivory "Bria" coat dress by Catherine Walker - accessorised with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill Millinery and a pair of pearl drop earrings from the late Queen Elizabeth.

Fans were quick to notice the nod to Princess Diana, with the late royal known to have been a fan of Catherine Walker's designs.

And many went on to note the parallels between Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour look, and a 1992 Catherine Walker outfit by the late Princess of Wales, during a visit to New Delhi, India.

This is not the first time that Princess Kate has been likened to Princess Diana this year.

In fact, in February, the 43-year-old became a patron of the Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice, following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps, with Princess Diana being the organisation's first ever royal patron.

And following her appointment, Princess Kate visited the hospice in person, where several members of the public likened her to the late Princess of Wales.

"Diana is always thought of as the royal who had a people touch and had the ability to build rapport and bond with people," explained Dan Forbes, one parent present during Princess Kate's visit, via PEOPLE. "You could see that today with the princess."

Well, this is lovely.

