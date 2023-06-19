The Princess of Wales paid homage to Princess Diana at Trooping The Colour in the sweetest way

It was quite the eventful weekend for royals, as the entire family was out in full force to attend the 2023 Trooping The Colour. The parade is intended to celebrate the King's birthday and although King Charles' actual birthday falls in November, the monarch has followed in his mother's footsteps by celebrating the milestone in June, as well.

Of course, this year's Trooping The Colour was extra special, marking the first celebration since Charles became King.

The Princess of Wales arrived at the event in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a bold green dress accompanied by a hat in the same shade.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess of Wales' dress was created by designer Andrew Gn and the matching hat was courtesy of famed milliner Philip Treacy. The gown featured intricate detailing in the form of jewelled navy buttons, which matched a brooch sitting at the base of her hat. The Princess of Wales finished the look with Aquazzura emerald pumps and an envelope clutch by L.K Bennett.

The look's pièce de résistance came in the form of her jewellery, with The Princess of Wales paying homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Princess Kate opted for a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, which once belonged to Diana herself.

Though, this is not the only homage Princess Kate made to the late Princess Diana over the weekend. Eagle-eyed royal fans also noticed that The Princess of Wales may have been paying homage to Diana through her outfit too, given Princess Diana wore a very similar green look to the Trooping The Colour in 1988.

(Image credit: Getty)

On that occasion, over 30 years ago, Princess Diana wore a green ensemble, comprised of an emerald and white jacket with a matching emerald hat.

Evidently, Princess Diana was quite a fan of the green shade, as she opted for a pale green look two years later at the 1990 Trooping The Colour, too.

(Image credit: Getty)

