Princess Kate Reveals That the Royals ‘Tease’ Her Over This One Unusual Habit
The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2025, with Princess Kate officially returning to duty following her cancer recovery.
And with the 43-year-old royal now back at the forefront of royal life, she is expected to take part in an action-packed schedule of official events this summer.
Yes, from the Wimbledon Championships, of which she is Patron, to Royal Ascot and of course the annual Trooping the Colour parade, all eyes will be on the Princess of Wales, who has perfected her royal appearances over time.
It was a resurfaced revelation by Princess Kate that made headlines this week however, as the mother of three revealed her struggle in learning the etiquette - particularly when it came to one aspect of royal outings.
According to the Princess of Wales, it was 'royal walkabouts' where the habit arose, with the Mountbatten-Windsors known to take time to greet members of the public who gather before and during official events.
However, while the rest of the fold is able to move quite quickly around 'royal walkabouts', Princess Kate revealed that she spends far too long talking. And particularly in her early days, she would lose track of a time.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The revelation in question came about during an interview to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday, with Princess Kate revealing that the royals used to tease her about her sweet habit.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"I think there is a real art to walkabouts," the royal revealed in the 2016 interview. "Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."
Almost 10 years later, and Princess Kate has certainly honed her skills, with the future Queen widely considered a leader within the fold, and one of the most popular members of the Mountbatten-Windsors.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.
-
The Cult of Clio Peppiatt
Meet the independent designer taking the bridal fashion world by storm
-
Celebrities and Influencers Alike Swear by Reflexology as Part of Their Wellness Routine – So How Beneficial Is It, Really?
Your complete bible.
-
I’m Over Pastel Manicures—Sorbet Nails Are The Sweetest Nail Trend To Wear This Summer
Slushy-inspired nails are in