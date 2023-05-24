Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'deeply saddened' by death of woman hit by her royal escort

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has sent her 'deepest condolences' to the family of Helen Holland, who was hit by a royal escort earlier this month and has since passed away.

The 81 year-old woman was struck down by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess in the Earl's Court area of London on Wednesday 10th May. She had been in hospital following the collision.

In a previous statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duchess's heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

"She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments."

As reported by the BBC, Ms Holland's son Martin said that his mother had passed away after 'suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries'.

He added that she had been using a 'safe route of a pedestrian crossing' and that almost two weeks after the accident 'irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle.'

A statement released on behalf of the Duchess on Wednesday read: "The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

"Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family."

It is believed that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh will be in touch with the family privately.

An investigation is being carried out by the IPOC, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, with appeals for witnesses.

IPOC regional director Amanda Rowe said last week: "Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family.

"We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses."

Head of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit, Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, said via BBC: "Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation - we continue to co-operate with and support that inquiry."