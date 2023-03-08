Why Princess Eugenie and sister Beatrice's wedding were so different - according to mother Sarah Ferguson
The sisters got married almost two years apart
Princess Eugenie (opens in new tab) was the first child of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York (opens in new tab), and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to get married.
In October 2018 Eugenie, 32, wed Jack Brooksbank - who have son August together and are expecting their second child together (opens in new tab) - in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Fast forward a year and a half, sister Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor in July 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (opens in new tab)
The siblings had different ceremonies, not only because of the timings, which had an impact on the guestlist and location, but also their mother's involvement.
Speaking on a panel in New York, which has since been reported on People (opens in new tab), the 63-year-old shared a rare insight into the details of her daughter's weddings a few years on from the events.
Sarah has revealed Eugenie's wedding was "a little difficult", whereas Beatrice's ceremony, which was postponed because of the pandemic, was not so much.
Sarah said: "The first one was a little difficult, because it was Eugenie's wedding, and that was all sort of taken out of my hands. But I did the dress with Eugenie, all the personal bits, which was lovely."
While Eugenie's wedding was a bigger affair and televised, Beatrice's marital ceremony was a little more low key and intimate, despite claims Beatrice and Edoardo could elope.
Speaking at the time, a spokesperson shared Beatrice's plans had to be altered in keeping with the health regulations at the time. (opens in new tab)
The source previously said: "The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May.
"Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family."
The smaller do meant Sarah - also known as Fergie - could be more hands on, after all, it was hosted at the royal residence she occasionally resides at when in the UK with her ex-husband.
Sarah added: "The second one was definitely me because it was 30 people and it was in the pandemic. And it was in the garden, so I opened it up. Had a really fun time."
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
