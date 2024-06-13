I just found my dream leopard print jeans at Mint Velvet - plus 17 more new-in summer pieces I’m lusting after
PSA: this brand is not *just* for chic occasion wear!
When it comes to fashion brands, I like to think I’m pretty well informed on where’s best to shop for which style of clothing. You see, as Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s literally my job to browse through the online shops day in, day out. So when I’m after affordable trend-led buys, it’s an online trip to Zara, for elevated basics, I’ll hop onto the COS and ARKET sites, and if I’m after a little luxury it’s Net-a-Porter and Mytheresa all the way.
But the Mint Velvet new in section has truly taken me by surprise lately. I’d had the brand down as an elevated occasion wear supplier - with luxe tailoring and elegant dresses galore. But when our Fashion Director Lily pointed out their denim, chic workwear and holiday pieces, I was floored.
Mint Velvet has a surprisingly affordable and diverse offering - my dream leopard jeans mentioned above are way under £89, come in short, regular and long lengths and (even more surprisingly) still have pretty good stock levels. As someone who has been on the hunt for a great pair of leopard print jeans since about April, I clicked ‘add to basket’ so fast that I almost broke a nail in the process.
And that’s not the last of it - the Mint Velvet new in page is full of swoon worthy purchases for summer, so I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best picks for you to shop below…
Shop our top Mint Velvet new in picks
I couldn't fail to include an occasion wear piece or two, and this gathered lilac dress looks far more expensive than its under-£300 price tag.
These butter yellow strappy heels are both timeless and practical thanks to the low kitten heel.
I love the look of these camo jeans with strappy heels and a sheet blouse.
This tie-detail top is simply perfect for summer. Pair with the matching maxi skirt or oversized tailoring for an easy put-together look.
This tan suede tote is the perfect work bag, it has plenty of space and will go with everything.
Don't underestimate the power of a pair of buckled flats. Style them with jeans and flowy dresses alike.
The area that most impressed me with Mint Velvet was the brand's selection of denim. These wide leg jeans come in six colours and three different lengths.
There are little keshi pearls woven into this knitted bag. It's the perfect piece to elevate any evening outfit.
When it comes to beach wear, you can't get better than this swimsuit. I'm a huge fan of the two-tone design.
This green maxi number is the perfect summer wedding guest dress.
