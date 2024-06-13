I just found my dream leopard print jeans at Mint Velvet - plus 17 more new-in summer pieces I’m lusting after

When it comes to fashion brands, I like to think I’m pretty well informed on where’s best to shop for which style of clothing. You see, as Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s literally my job to browse through the online shops day in, day out. So when I’m after affordable trend-led buys, it’s an online trip to Zara, for elevated basics, I’ll hop onto the COS and ARKET sites, and if I’m after a little luxury it’s Net-a-Porter and Mytheresa all the way.

But the Mint Velvet new in section has truly taken me by surprise lately. I’d had the brand down as an elevated occasion wear supplier - with luxe tailoring and elegant dresses galore. But when our Fashion Director Lily pointed out their denim, chic workwear and holiday pieces, I was floored.

Mint Velvet has a surprisingly affordable and diverse offering - my dream leopard jeans mentioned above are way under £89, come in short, regular and long lengths and (even more surprisingly) still have pretty good stock levels. As someone who has been on the hunt for a great pair of leopard print jeans since about April, I clicked ‘add to basket’ so fast that I almost broke a nail in the process.

And that’s not the last of it - the Mint Velvet new in page is full of swoon worthy purchases for summer, so I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best picks for you to shop below…

Shop our top Mint Velvet new in picks

Leopard Print Slim Jeans £89 at Mint Velvet I've made my feelings on these slim-fit jeans clear. I'm obsessed.

Lilac Gathered Bodice Midi Dress £229 at Mint Velvet I couldn't fail to include an occasion wear piece or two, and this gathered lilac dress looks far more expensive than its under-£300 price tag.

Yellow Leather Strappy Kitten Heels £119 at Mint Velvet These butter yellow strappy heels are both timeless and practical thanks to the low kitten heel.

Camouflage Print Straight Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet I love the look of these camo jeans with strappy heels and a sheet blouse.

Yellow Linen Waistcoat Top £89 at Mint Velvet This tie-detail top is simply perfect for summer. Pair with the matching maxi skirt or oversized tailoring for an easy put-together look.

Tan Suede Shoulder Bag £149 at Mint Velvet This tan suede tote is the perfect work bag, it has plenty of space and will go with everything.

Black Leather Buckled Flat Shoes £109 at Mint Velvet Don't underestimate the power of a pair of buckled flats. Style them with jeans and flowy dresses alike.

Cream Crochet Cutout Maxi Dress £99 at Mint Velvet You can easily take this cream knit dress from beach to bar.

Black Leather Flip Flop Sandals £89 at Mint Velvet These platform flip flops are so easy to style.

Light Indigo Workable Wide Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet The area that most impressed me with Mint Velvet was the brand's selection of denim. These wide leg jeans come in six colours and three different lengths.

Neutral Ombre Cotton Maxi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet I love the ombre detailing on this cotton maxi skirt.

Neutral Knitted Pearl Bag £99 at Mint Velvet There are little keshi pearls woven into this knitted bag. It's the perfect piece to elevate any evening outfit.

Animal Print Halter Midi Beach Dress £99 at Mint Velvet This halter dress makes a great beach cover-up.

Purple Ombré One Shoulder Swimsuit £65 at Mint Velvet When it comes to beach wear, you can't get better than this swimsuit. I'm a huge fan of the two-tone design.

Olive Green Contrast Bikini Top £39 at Mint Velvet This contrast bikini top has a chic vintage vibe.

Cream Denim Maxi Skirt £89 at Mint Velvet Tap into the maxi trend with this fishtail denim skirt.

Gold Tone Resin Earrings £35 at Mint Velvet Make a statement with these resin earrings.