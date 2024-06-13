I just found my dream leopard print jeans at Mint Velvet - plus 17 more new-in summer pieces I’m lusting after

PSA: this brand is not *just* for chic occasion wear!

women wearing pieces from the mint velvet new in page
(Image credit: Mint Velvet)
Valeza Bakolli
By
published

When it comes to fashion brands, I like to think I’m pretty well informed on where’s best to shop for which style of clothing. You see, as Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s literally my job to browse through the online shops day in, day out. So when I’m after affordable trend-led buys, it’s an online trip to Zara, for elevated basics, I’ll hop onto the COS and ARKET sites, and if I’m after a little luxury it’s Net-a-Porter and Mytheresa all the way.

But the Mint Velvet new in section has truly taken me by surprise lately. I’d had the brand down as an elevated occasion wear supplier - with luxe tailoring and elegant dresses galore. But when our Fashion Director Lily pointed out their denim, chic workwear and holiday pieces, I was floored.

Mint Velvet has a surprisingly affordable and diverse offering - my dream leopard jeans mentioned above are way under £89, come in short, regular and long lengths and (even more surprisingly) still have pretty good stock levels. As someone who has been on the hunt for a great pair of leopard print jeans since about April, I clicked ‘add to basket’ so fast that I almost broke a nail in the process.

And that’s not the last of it - the Mint Velvet new in page is full of swoon worthy purchases for summer, so I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best picks for you to shop below…

Shop our top Mint Velvet new in picks

Leopard Print Slim Jeans
Leopard Print Slim Jeans

I've made my feelings on these slim-fit jeans clear. I'm obsessed.

Lilac Gathered Bodice Midi Dress
Lilac Gathered Bodice Midi Dress

I couldn't fail to include an occasion wear piece or two, and this gathered lilac dress looks far more expensive than its under-£300 price tag.

Yellow Leather Strappy Kitten Heels
Yellow Leather Strappy Kitten Heels

These butter yellow strappy heels are both timeless and practical thanks to the low kitten heel.

Camouflage Print Straight Jeans
Camouflage Print Straight Jeans

I love the look of these camo jeans with strappy heels and a sheet blouse.

Yellow Linen Waistcoat Top
Yellow Linen Waistcoat Top

This tie-detail top is simply perfect for summer. Pair with the matching maxi skirt or oversized tailoring for an easy put-together look.

Tan Suede Shoulder Bag
Tan Suede Shoulder Bag

This tan suede tote is the perfect work bag, it has plenty of space and will go with everything.

Black Leather Buckled Flat Shoes
Black Leather Buckled Flat Shoes

Don't underestimate the power of a pair of buckled flats. Style them with jeans and flowy dresses alike.

Cream Crochet Cutout Maxi Dress
Cream Crochet Cutout Maxi Dress

You can easily take this cream knit dress from beach to bar.

Black Leather Flip Flop Sandals
Black Leather Flip Flop Sandals

These platform flip flops are so easy to style.

Light Indigo Workable Wide Jeans
Light Indigo Workable Wide Jeans

The area that most impressed me with Mint Velvet was the brand's selection of denim. These wide leg jeans come in six colours and three different lengths.

Neutral Ombre Cotton Maxi Skirt
Neutral Ombre Cotton Maxi Skirt

I love the ombre detailing on this cotton maxi skirt.

Neutral Knitted Pearl Bag
Neutral Knitted Pearl Bag

There are little keshi pearls woven into this knitted bag. It's the perfect piece to elevate any evening outfit.

Animal Print Halter Midi Beach Dress
Animal Print Halter Midi Beach Dress

This halter dress makes a great beach cover-up.

Purple Ombré One Shoulder Swimsuit
Purple Ombré One Shoulder Swimsuit

When it comes to beach wear, you can't get better than this swimsuit. I'm a huge fan of the two-tone design.

Olive Green Contrast Bikini Top
Olive Green Contrast Bikini Top

This contrast bikini top has a chic vintage vibe.

Cream Denim Maxi Skirt
Cream Denim Maxi Skirt

Tap into the maxi trend with this fishtail denim skirt.

Gold Tone Resin Earrings
Gold Tone Resin Earrings

Make a statement with these resin earrings.

Green Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
Green Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress

This green maxi number is the perfect summer wedding guest dress.

