16 pieces of spring workwear from COS, Aligne and Jigsaw that are genuinely worth the investment

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I’ve become pretty accustomed to knowing which shops to turn to when I’m after specific products or want to nail a particular trend. When I’m after elevated basics, I turn straight to ARKET, and for affordable trend pieces, it’s H&M all the way, and to find the most on-trend designer buys, Net-a-Porter is my first port of call. But when it comes to spring workwear, there are a few retailers on the high street that really nail it. Specifically: COS, Aligne and Jigsaw.

While the workwear aesthetic is trending hard ATM, tailored pieces are, by nature, timeless. So spring tailoring basically presents the best of both worlds in terms of fashion-forward dressing and making your wardrobe stretch further.

When it comes to tailoring, it’s worth investing a little more in your purchases - because material, quality and composition really show through here. But at the same time, that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune. I’ve selected a range of the best spring tailoring looks on the market right now - from waistcoats to classic trousers and even structured accessories to complement your tailored look.

Whether you want to freshen up your tailored looks for spring with some on-trend colours and lighter materials (hello structured linen co-ords) or simply want to dabble in the workwear trend, I’ve got you covered. Trust me, these chic tailored pieces are worth the investment.

Keep scrolling to shop my top spring tailoring picks from COS, Aligne and Jigsaw…

The best spring workwear to shop now:

COS Spring Workwear

For timeless silhouettes with a modern twist, look no further than COS. It’s my go-to brand for elevated, trend-led selections that often look far more expensive than they actually are.

Short Twill Trench Coat £135 at COS If there's one product COS never fails to get right, it's a cropped jacket. This wool collared cropped coat lived in my mind all winter, and this spring-friendly iteration is perfect now the weather is warming up.

The Structured Tote £225 at COS Structured accessories add just as much gravitas to a look as a chic tailored piece. Case in point: this stiff leather tote.

The Sculpted Bandeau £155 at COS Another standout piece from the COS Atelier collection - this structured bandeau is ideal for smart occasions on warmer days.

The Folded-Lapel Wool Blazer £270 at COS This classic navy blazer is a part of COS' new Atelier capsule, which heroes specialised craft and innovative applications for a refined finish. It's the perfect sharp blazer.

The Wool-Blend Cigarette Trousers £155 at COS These matching trousers are made from the same lightweight wool - perfect for spring.

Buckled Ballet Flats £115 at COS Ballet flats are an easy way to make your tailored look feel more of-the-moment, plus they're far come comfortable than heels without compromising on the overall smartness of the look. I adore the buckle detail on these flats.

Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels £135 at COS If you're a fan of a bit of height, these slingback shoes have a comfortable, low heel and the denim fabric just adds an element of interest.

Aligne Spring Workwear

Aligne specialise in slouchy, oversized styles that still somehow feel refined and elevated. The fashion set can't get enough of this brand. I have my eye on their linen pieces and muted colours, which all pair beautifully with denim for a effortlessly laid-back look.

Mood Halter Neck Waistcoat £125 at Aligne I'm a huge fan of this halter neck waistcoat style for summer. The blue pinstripe print gives it a fresh new season feel.

Daphne Long Waisted Blazer £165 at Aligne This blazer feels so fresh thanks to its buttermilk yellow shade and collarless, cinched-in design. Naturally, I have my eye on the matching waistcoat too.

Leo Linen Waistcoat £119 at Aligne I basically live in waistcoats come spring. They pair beautifully with tailored trousers in a matching colour and silky maxi skirts. This longline waistcoat feels incredibly current.

Nell Extra Wide Leg Jumpsuit £149 at Aligne I challenge you to find me a comfier jumpsuit than this extra wide-leg one from Aligne. The fact that it can easily be dressed both up and down is just a bonus, really.

Gally Linen Top £89 at Aligne Similar to the COS bandeau above, but with more of an oversized design, I'm obsessed with how this linen top pairs with the matching trousers.

Jigsaw Spring Workwear

Featuring classic tailored shapes with a range of neutrals and soft pops of colour, Jigsaw isn’t to be underestimated when it comes to chic workwear.

Cotton Stitched Pleat Dress £165 at Jigsaw I can't be the only one whose entire wardrobe shifts to shades of green once spring rears its hopeful head? I adore the chic pleated design of this midi dress.

Cotton Poplin Shirt £110 at Jigsaw If you don't already have a classic blue poplin shirt in your wardrobe, I'd suggest picking up this crisp one from Jigsaw, stat.

Hopsack Tatton Waistcoat £220 at Jigsaw Trust me, when the summer heatwaves come around you'll be grateful you invested in this belted waistcoat.