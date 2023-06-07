If you cast your mind back to the summer of 2019, you might remember Rose Huntington-Whiteley's enviable Italian vacation. At the time, the supermodel posted several dreamy images to her Instagram featuring gorgeous beaches, boat trips and, of course, a coveted holiday wardrobe.

One of the looks that received the most buzz was Huntington-Whitely in a cream one-piece swimsuit by UK-based swimwear label Hunza G. With a single post, the brand's coveted status hit an all-time high. Since then Rosie has posted the brand to her feed regularly and now in a full circle moment, the supermodel has collaborated with the brand on a new collection.

Launching just last night, Hunza G has released a collection in partnership with Hunginton-Whiteley's beauty brand Rose Inc. Comprising of nine pieces, the collection features a bikini, a one-shoulder swimsuit and a one-piece created in shades of cream, pink and red.

As a brand, Hunza G offers a unique one-size model, which the brand's website states should comfortably fit sizes 6 to 16. The brand utilises a unique crinkle material which is designed to sculpt to the body and flex to different shapes.

Of the collaboration, Rosie said in a statement: "To me, the most successful partnerships are those that are authentic and true to your personal style. Having first discovered Hunza G back in 2018, I admire their approach to design and was excited to co-create this collection in collaboration with Rose Inc."

She continued, "When you find a swimwear brand that you trust the fit and fabric of, you feel loyal to it; and that's how I feel when I wear Hunza swimwear, the best version of myself!" How's that for a glowing endorsement?

With summer on the horizon, there is no better time than now to add a classic piece to your swimwear rotation.