Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has collaborated with one of her favourite swimwear brand on a new collection

Chic, chic, chic!

Hunza G x Rose Inc swimwear collection
(Image credit: Hunza G x Rose Inc )
Jump to category:
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

If you cast your mind back to the summer of 2019, you might remember Rose Huntington-Whiteley's enviable Italian vacation. At the time, the supermodel posted several dreamy images to her Instagram featuring gorgeous beaches, boat trips and, of course, a coveted holiday wardrobe.

One of the looks that received the most buzz was Huntington-Whitely in a cream one-piece swimsuit by UK-based swimwear label Hunza G. With a single post, the brand's coveted status hit an all-time high. Since then Rosie has posted the brand to her feed regularly and now in a full circle moment, the supermodel has collaborated with the brand on a new collection. 

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

A photo posted by on

Launching just last night, Hunza G has released a collection in partnership with Hunginton-Whiteley's beauty brand Rose Inc. Comprising of nine pieces, the collection features a bikini, a one-shoulder swimsuit and a one-piece created in shades of cream, pink and red. 

Hunza G x Rose Inc new swimwear collection

(Image credit: Hunza G x Rose Inc )

As a brand, Hunza G offers a unique one-size model, which the brand's website states should comfortably fit sizes 6 to 16. The brand utilises a unique crinkle material which is designed to sculpt to the body and flex to different shapes. 

Of the collaboration, Rosie said in a statement: "To me, the most successful partnerships are those that are authentic and true to your personal style. Having first discovered Hunza G back in 2018, I admire their approach to design and was excited to co-create this collection in collaboration with Rose Inc." 

She continued, "When you find a swimwear brand that you trust the fit and fabric of, you feel loyal to it; and that's how I feel when I wear Hunza swimwear, the best version of myself!" How's that for a glowing endorsement? 

Hunza G x Rose Inc new swimwear collection

(Image credit: Hunza G x Rose Inc )

With summer on the horizon, there is no better time than now to add a classic piece to your swimwear rotation. Keep scrolling to shop the full Hunza G x Rosie Huntington Collection. 

Shop Hunza G x Rose Inc Collaboration Collection:

Hunza G + Rose Inc Yasmeen one-shoulder seersucker swimsuit
Hunza G + Rose Inc Yasmeen one-shoulder seersucker swimsuit

Hunza G + Rose Inc
Hunza G + Rose Inc Yasmeen one-shoulder seersucker swimsuit

Hunza G + Rose Inc
Hunza G + Rose Inc Yasmeen one-shoulder seersucker swimsuit

Hunza G + Rose Inc Iman seersucker bikini
Hunza G + Rose Inc Iman seersucker bikini

Hunza G + Rose Inc Iman seersucker bikini
Hunza G + Rose Inc Iman seersucker bikini

Hunza G + Rose Inc
Hunza G + Rose Inc Iman seersucker bikini

Hunza G + Rose Inc Christy seersucker swimsuit
Hunza G + Rose Inc Christy seersucker swimsuit

Hunza G + Rose Inc Christy seersucker swimsuit
Hunza G + Rose Inc Christy seersucker swimsuit

Hunza G + Rose Inc Christy seersucker swimsuit
Hunza G + Rose Inc Christy seersucker swimsuit

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

Latest