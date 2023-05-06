Off on vacation? I've compiled the summer holiday packing list you need

Summer is on the horizon, and if you're anything like me that means you have one thing on your mind: a summer holiday. Whether you opt for a vacation to a far-flung location or a staycation (opens in new tab) in your hometown or city, there is nothing better than shutting off for a few days to prioritise rest and relaxation (opens in new tab).

Of course, any planned holiday will elicit the same question, what do I pack? This is why today, we have put together the ultimate summer holiday packing list, to make sure you never forget the necessities again.

It goes without saying that different types of holidays will require different things, so of course, there is no "one size fits all" rule, so to speak. Though, in general, if you're going on a summer (opens in new tab) holiday (cue the iconic tune by Cliff Richard) there are some absolute wardrobe essentials (opens in new tab) you need to take with you.

While clothing might seem like an obvious answer, there are a few specifics you'll need beyond just the basic underwear, shorts and a T-shirt. If you're going to an area with a sunny, hot climate then packing a hat and sunglasses is an absolute must. Avoiding sunburn and being sun-smart is imperative to ensuring you enjoy your trip.

Aside from this, a sunny location will likely warrant the need for a beach bag, so that you can tote all the essentials, including sunscreen (opens in new tab), water and even snacks.

While you might be inclined to simply pack a pair of flip-flops to cover your footwear needs, sturdier, more supportive shoes will be a far more practical decision. When exploring a new city, you often cover more steps than your average day, so making sure you're wearing shoes that support your feet, will help you avoid unwanted issues down the line.

Keep scrolling for a packing list of the essentials you might need for your next summer holiday and shop our favourite summer buys below.

What do I need in my holiday packing list? Of course, the items you will need to pack for your holiday will entirely depend on the kind of vacation you are planning to take. A ski holiday will require completely different items to a beach holiday, for example. With summer coming up, today we're focusing on a summer holiday packing list. Passport

Underwear

A few T-shirts or tops

Some light (potentially linen) trousers

A pair of shorts or a few skirts

A hat

Light summer dresses in mini, midi or maxi lengths

Your favourite swimwear

A light cardigan/jumper/jacket for cooler nights

A beach bag

Sunglasses

Sandals

Trainers

Gym Kit

Skincare

Makeup

Sunscreen

A towel