Off on vacation? I've compiled the summer holiday packing list you need

Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
Summer is on the horizon, and if you're anything like me that means you have one thing on your mind: a summer holiday. Whether you opt for a vacation to a far-flung location or a staycation (opens in new tab) in your hometown or city, there is nothing better than shutting off for a few days to prioritise rest and relaxation (opens in new tab).

Of course, any planned holiday will elicit the same question, what do I pack? This is why today, we have put together the ultimate summer holiday packing list, to make sure you never forget the necessities again. 

It goes without saying that different types of holidays will require different things, so of course, there is no "one size fits all" rule, so to speak. Though, in general, if you're going on a summer (opens in new tab) holiday (cue the iconic tune by Cliff Richard) there are some absolute wardrobe essentials (opens in new tab) you need to take with you. 

While clothing might seem like an obvious answer, there are a few specifics you'll need beyond just the basic underwear, shorts and a T-shirt. If you're going to an area with a sunny, hot climate then packing a hat and sunglasses is an absolute must. Avoiding sunburn and being sun-smart is imperative to ensuring you enjoy your trip. 

Aside from this, a sunny location will likely warrant the need for a beach bag, so that you can tote all the essentials, including sunscreen (opens in new tab), water and even snacks. 

While you might be inclined to simply pack a pair of flip-flops to cover your footwear needs, sturdier, more supportive shoes will be a far more practical decision. When exploring a new city, you often cover more steps than your average day, so making sure you're wearing shoes that support your feet, will help you avoid unwanted issues down the line. 

Keep scrolling for a packing list of the essentials you might need for your next summer holiday and shop our favourite summer buys below.  

What do I need in my holiday packing list?

Of course, the items you will need to pack for your holiday will entirely depend on the kind of vacation you are planning to take. A ski holiday will require completely different items to a beach holiday, for example. With summer coming up, today we're focusing on a summer holiday packing list.

  • Passport
  • Underwear 
  • A few T-shirts or tops
  • Some light (potentially linen (opens in new tab)) trousers 
  • A pair of shorts or a few skirts
  • A hat
  • Light summer dresses (opens in new tab) in mini, midi or maxi lengths 
  • Your favourite swimwear 
  • A light cardigan/jumper/jacket for cooler nights 
  • A beach bag (opens in new tab)
  • Sunglasses
  • Sandals (opens in new tab) 
  • Trainers
  • Gym Kit
  • Skincare 
  • Makeup 
  • Sunscreen 
  • A towel 

Shop our summer holiday packing list:

Best crochet dresses: Oysho Long cotton crochet dress
Oysho Long cotton crochet dress

Best Basket Bags: Loewe

Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Small Anagram Basket Bag

Best Sunglasses: Celine Triomphe oval-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses

Celine Triomphe oval-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses

best summer sandals: Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Gabine Buckled Leather Slides​

Best Summer Dresses: Reformation Linen Dress

Reformation Linen Dress

Arket Linen Shorts

Arket Linen Shorts

Sleeper Lili gingham maxi skirt

Sleeper Lili gingham maxi skirt

Best Hen Party Dresses: Omnes Winslow Midi Dress in Cream

Omnes Winslow Midi Dress in Cream

Agolde Stella high-rise organic-denim shorts

Agolde Stella high-rise organic-denim shorts

Cos Woven Straw Bucket Hat

Cos Woven Straw Bucket Hat

Jacquemus La Serviette Bandana towel

Jacquemus La Serviette Bandana towel

Hunza G Domino scooped-back swimsuit

Hunza G Domino scooped-back swimsuit

Best Linen Trousers: M&S Pure Linen Belted Wide Leg Trousers

M&S Pure Linen Belted Wide Leg Trousers

New Balance 327 Trainers

New Balance 327 Trainers

& Other Stories Fitted Square-Neck Ribbed Top

& Other Stories Fitted Square-Neck Ribbed Top

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

