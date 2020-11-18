This is my absolute favourite swimsuit and you can get it for 20% off

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I gave a confession to make. I’m a bit of a bikini hoarder, but no matter how many bikinis I have, I always go back to the one swimsuit: my Hunza G one-piece.

Why? Because it’s universally flattering, so much so that it is literally one size fits all. Although the label has got bikinis as well, the swimsuit is the star of the show and a best-selling items for the brand.

I have a white belted version but there are many, many different colours and cuts you can invest in, including chic khaki and neon orange.

Although the price point is very affordable, everything is always sweeter with a discount. Which is why I’ll be stocking up on my favourite style in the Beach Cafe Black Friday sale.

The e-tailer is offering 20% off on all orders up to £750 and 25% off for all orders over £750 between Wednesday 25th and Monday 30th November.

But don’t let my obsession with Hunza G distract you, because you can also shop other resortwear brands such as Loveshackfancy, Melissa Odabash, Faithfull, Heidi Klein and many more.

It’s the perfect time to look ahead to your next getaway, now that there is an end to the pandemic in sight.