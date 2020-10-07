The surprising Chandler Bing fashion trend taking over Instagram

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Someone once said, ‘la mode est un éternel recommencement’ (fashion is a never-ending renewal) and they weren’t wrong. Wait long enough and a trend you might have thought outdated and a little bit embarrassing will make a big comeback.

Enter the knitted vest, or the sweater best as long-standing fan Chandler Bing would call it. The Friends character was always mocked for his maroon knitted tops, usually thrown over a baggy shirt, but we’re betting he’d be having the last laugh now.

The 90s fashion trend has had somewhat of a renewal, and you’ll be hard-pressed to scroll through your Instagram feed without seeing at least a couple of influencers sporting one.

It’s easy to see the appeal, as it’s the perfect item for the transitional weather. Cool girls have been wearing it with nothing underneath, or layering it over shirts with oversized collars, à la Miu Miu.

Wear yours now with leather bermuda shorts and ankle boots, and later over a silk shirt and with cashmere wide leg trousers for the ultimate working from home attire.

Ready to take on the trend? Scroll down for some styling ideas from fashion editors and influencers, as well as some great high street and designer knit vests to buy now.

Shop now: ADELE TANK Sleevless Rib Tank (pictured above) for £75 from ALIGNE

Shop now: V-NECK CASHMERE VEST for £99 from COS

Shop now: CABLE-KNIT VEST for £25.99 from ZARA

Shop now: GANNI Striped cable-knit cotton-blend turtleneck tank for £205 from Net-A-Porter

Shop now: MIU MIU Crystal-embellished wool tank for £760 from Net-A-Porter