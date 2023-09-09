Sofia Richie Grainge just stepped out in Mary Jane flats, which further proves they’re the It-shoe of the season
The perfect autumn shoe has entered the chat
It’s officially autumn (although the weather might not necessarily agree right now) and that means one thing - it’s time to start transitioning your wardrobe to reflect the colder season ahead.
Attentions turn to our capsule wardrobe and making the necessary adjustments. Out with the summer dresses and in with layers - preferably one of the best trench coats. You'll also want to consider keeping things fresh with the addition of a new piece. And, if there's one trend in particular that we think will stand the test of time, it's the Mary Jane flat.
It's no secret that flat shoes spiked in popularity this year with ballet flats become omnipresent over summer, but now it's time for an autumn friendly alternative - the Mary Jane flat.
The shoe style isn’t exactly new, but rather a modern twist on the classic heeled shape, characterised by the smooth, simple closed-toe design and trademark bar fastening across the foot. In short, it’s a laid-back yet still effortlessly elegant take on autumn footwear.
And we’re clearly not the only ones who think so. Celebs can’t get enough of the trend at the moment, with Sofia Richie Grainge recently stepping out in the perfect early autumn combo of a floaty Prada nightgown and a pair of Le Monde Beryl brown velvet flat Mary Janes.
The on-trend shoe is incredibly easy to style as it adds a chic, off-duty feel to any look. Whether you choose to dress them up with maxi dresses and skirts, pair them with denim and oversized tailoring, or go for a classic back-to-school look complete with a mini skirt and high-ankle socks, you can be sure that they’ll go with just about everything in your wardrobe.
Aside from Richie Grainge, other fans include Alexa Chung, Dakota Johnson, and Jenna Coleman - we don’t really need any further persuasion that this will be the It-shoe style to monopolise our feeds over the coming months. So of course we’ve rounded up our top Mary Jane flat picks for you to peruse (including Sofia's style of choice) below.
shop the best mary jane flats
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
