Sofia Richie Grainge just stepped out in Mary Jane flats, which further proves they’re the It-shoe of the season

The perfect autumn shoe has entered the chat

man and woman walking hand in hand wearing black mary jane flats with white socks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

It’s officially autumn (although the weather might not necessarily agree right now) and that means one thing - it’s time to start transitioning your wardrobe to reflect the colder season ahead. 

Attentions turn to our capsule wardrobe and making the necessary adjustments. Out with the summer dresses and in with layers - preferably one of the best trench coats. You'll also want to consider keeping things fresh with the addition of a new piece. And, if there's one trend in particular that we think will stand the test of time, it's the Mary Jane flat. 

dakota johnson in shirt, trousers and mary janes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that flat shoes spiked in popularity this year with ballet flats become omnipresent over summer, but now it's time for an autumn friendly alternative - the Mary Jane flat.

The shoe style isn’t exactly new, but rather a modern twist on the classic heeled shape, characterised by the smooth, simple closed-toe design and trademark bar fastening across the foot.  In short, it’s a laid-back yet still effortlessly elegant take on autumn footwear.

woman wearing black mary janes jeans and shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And we’re clearly not the only ones who think so. Celebs can’t get enough of the trend at the moment, with Sofia Richie Grainge recently stepping out in the perfect early autumn combo of a floaty Prada nightgown and a pair of Le Monde Beryl brown velvet flat Mary Janes. 

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge)

A photo posted by on

The on-trend shoe is incredibly easy to style as it adds a chic, off-duty feel to any look. Whether you choose to dress them up with maxi dresses and skirts, pair them with denim and oversized tailoring, or go for a classic back-to-school look complete with a mini skirt and high-ankle socks, you can be sure that they’ll go with just about everything in your wardrobe. 

Aside from Richie Grainge, other fans include Alexa Chung, Dakota Johnson, and Jenna Coleman - we don’t really need any further persuasion that this will be the It-shoe style to monopolise our feeds over the coming months. So of course we’ve rounded up our top Mary Jane flat picks for you to peruse (including Sofia's style of choice) below.

shop the best mary jane flats

black mary jane flats
The Row Ava leather Mary Jane flats

brown velvet mary jane flats
Le Monde Beryl brown velvet Mary Jane flats

black leather mary janes
Cos leather Mary Jane flats

red patent mary jane flats
Vagabond Delia Mary Jane flats

off-white leather mary jane flats
Chloe white leather Mary Jane flats

silver snakeskin mary jane flats
M&S silver Mary Jane flats

beige patent mary jane flats
Gianvito Rossi patent leather Mary Jane flats

navy leather mary jane flats
Harper navy leather Mary Jane flats

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course. 

Latest