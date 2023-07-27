If you're looking to build out your capsule wardrobe, this new limited-edition collection will do just the trick
In partnership with Hobbs.
Now that we're partway through summer, you might find yourself thinking about your trans-seasonal wardrobe and the ways you can invest in the pieces that will see you through the months (and changing seasons) ahead.
From a wear-with-everything trenchcoat to a classic cardigan and a timeless floral dress, building out a hardworking capsule wardrobe of forever pieces is a key way to ensure your bases are covered no matter what the weather has in store.
Luckily, Hobbs' latest limited edition collection offers just that. Created with timelessness in mind, this range was made to transcend traditional clothing seasons, in order to create clothing you'll want to wear no matter the time of year.
Filled with elevated essentials (like the aforementioned timeless trench coat, as well as midi dresses and printed blouses) the line is sure to fit seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe and compliment the clothing you already own.
On the new collection, Sally Ambrose, Hobbs' Brand Director explained, "Looking ahead to when summer fades into autumn, this Limited Edition collection caters for shifting seasons. Offering outfit foundations alongside moment-making pieces that cleverly balance trend inspiration with enduring appeal."
Personally, our favourite pieces within the range include a cream a-line midi skirt, which perfectly encapsulates this season's 'quiet luxury' aesthetic. The item is understated, yet stylish and could easily fit into the minimalist, elevated wardrobe of someone like Sofia Richie.
Aside from that, we're also loving the Chrissy Mary Janes. There is no denying that ballet pumps and flats are truly having a moment right now, and this pair, in particular, looks very similar to a style seen on Dua Lipa recently.
Indeed, Hobbs is certainly excelling right now when it comes to creating wardrobe staples you'll want to wear on repeat. Keep scrolling to shop the best pieces from Hobbs' latest Limited Edition collection, as selected by a fashion editor.
Shop Hobbs Limited Edition:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
