These are the 11 pieces I’m eyeing from Whistles’ new in section to upgrade my Spring wardrobe
From crisp striped shirts to denim staples
With the weather finally starting to look better and glimmers of spring peeking through, it’s officially time to start looking at what Spring/Summer 2025 has in store for us. And after a long winter, we can safely say that we’re *very* excited about it.
As a shopping expert, many of our favourite retailers here at MC HQ have definitely got the memo and have already started delivering some investment-worthy wardrobe staples. A particular favourite? Whistles new in section.
Known for its timeless aesthetic that combines strong tailoring, contemporary designs, and everyday signature pieces, it’s no wonder we keep coming back to lust over its new season offerings. This season includes more elevated yet refined classic pieces that will serve as wardrobe staples for many seasons to come.
Focusing on a grounded soft colour palette that incorporates elegant neutrals and brighter hues, the result is none other than a fluid, sophisticated palette that offers plenty of styling possibilities—incorporating classic floral and animal prints as well as popular materials, like suede, crinkled fabrics and plenty of incredible denim. I’m happy to confirm that Whistles’ new in section is definitely not one to miss.
Below, I have rounded up the top 11 pieces I’m eyeing as new-season investments to elevate my current capsule wardrobe. From a suede blazer alternative to the perfect elevated trench coat- you’re welcome.
Shop Whistles New In
I’ve been trying to get my hands on the perfect barn jacket since winter, and I’ve finally struck gold. As someone who owns way too many coats, I wanted to invest in a jacket that was different from anything I already own- and this number is perfect. Style on its own or over a simple white vest, you can’t go wrong.
I don’t own an office-friendly LBD, which is shocking, I know, but as someone who favours jeans, I haven't had the time to invest in great summer dresses that work both in and out of the office. So, of course, I was very pleased when I stumbled upon this classic LBD with fringed detailing for some extra drama.
Plum is a breakout colour we’re noticing for spring/summer 2025, and I’m so excited to start incorporating this neutral hue into my wardrobe. I’m looking at this cinched waist shirt dress to be my official first purchase of the season.
A trench coat is the ultimate spring outerwear lifesaver. It is light enough for warm spring days but functional enough to keep you warm whenever the temperature starts dropping at night. This khaki colourway is an excellent alternative to your classic camel trench coat.
This season, I’m all about A-line skirts, and this white number is at the top of my wish list.
If you know me, you know I’m a denim-obsessive, and my current go-to silhouette is none other than a barrel leg. Slightly less wide than a horseshoe, this dark denim version is sleek enough for the office and everyday errands.
I could see Katie Holmes in this tank top. The front-tie detailing instantly elevates this to cool-girl territory and I know it'll look just as good with the above barrel-leg jeans as it would with a silk slip—or full midi—skirt.
Another shocking revelation: I’ve never owned a crisp striped shirt, and trust me, I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect one for a while. Luckily for me, this oversized option comes in three different colourways and is under £90.
Fisherman sandals have quickly grown to be one of spring’s biggest sandal trends for a couple of seasons now, and they are showing no signs of slowing down in 2025. This number is perfect for those looking to invest in a chic pair.
The perfect twist on a flat shoe staple, these buckle flats will see you through many seasons.
Of course, I’m also eyeing the light wash denim hue for those days when I want a more casual feel without giving up any styling points.
