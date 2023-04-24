Everyone is talking about Sofia Richie's wedding wardrobe, here's where you can shop the exact styles she wore

If you perused social media over the weekend (or more specifically, TikTok) chances are you spotted glimpses of Sofia Riche's wedding in the South of France (opens in new tab). The star's extravagant nuptials at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, seem to have well and truly taken over the internet.

Many are dissecting Richie's so-called 're-brand' and predicting that she is set to be fashion's next It-girl (opens in new tab), and if her wedding wardrobe is anything to go by, we think they might be right.

Dressed by none other than Chanel (opens in new tab), Richie worked closely with the house's creative director Virginie Viard for the big event, wearing three custom dresses by the famed French atelier.

The bride walked down the aisle in a lace, halterneck look, and later changed into a white mini dress inspired by a 1993 runway dress worn by Claudia Shiffer. On the eve of her wedding, Richie wore another Chanel gown for her rehearsal dinner. This one was an intricately beaded long-sleeve dress, which was inspired by a runway look seen in 1997.

While the bride's wedding (opens in new tab) day looks might be the most talked about, Richie's wardrobe across the remainder of the weekend deserves a spotlight too. From coveted labels like Khaite and Proenza Schouler to smaller emerging brands like Aussie label Posse, all of Sofia's South of France looks have been an A+ in the style stakes. And luckily, we've managed to track down a few of the exact pieces.

While the 24-year-old has flown relatively under the radar for the last few years, we predict, she is set for big things in 2023. Keep scrolling to see and shop Sofia Riche's wedding weekend wardrobe.

Sofia Richie's Wedding Weekend Wardrobe

Designed by Australian label Posse, this two-piece co-ord is as chic as it gets. Offering an effortless, minimalist aesthetic and made in 100% linen, this look will keep you looking and feeling cool in the summer.

Fashion insiders know that Proenza Schouler is a highly-coveted brand and evidently Sofia Richie is a big fan. Over her wedding weekend, the bride wore a few looks by the label. On the runway, this look was paired alongside trousers as a top, but we love the way Richie has styled it as a sleek mini dress.

Once again, Richie is proving her fashion prowess by opting for some of the world's most in-demand brands right now. Here, she is wearing a dress by Khaite (the label behind Katie Holmes' infamous bradigan (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Khaite Leibel Maxi Dress £2,511 at Moda Operandi (opens in new tab)

Another look by Proenza Schouler. This look was a part of the brand's Pre-Fall 2021 collection. Fellow style star Laura Harrier has actually also been spotted in the white iteration of the dress.

