Dua Lipa just confirmed this 'preppy' footwear staple is well and truly trending again

In the realm of trending Spring/Summer 2023 footwear, there are quite a few contenders in the running for top spot. Adidas' Samba trainers are both incredibly popular and incredibly difficult to get a hold of right now, while Vans' monochromatic sneakers have It-girls worldwide heralding the return of the skater aesthetic.

However, sneakers aside, Dua Lipa is now making a case for an entirely different summer shoe, taking to the streets of London in the ever-divisive ballet flat.

The star was spotted arriving at Chiltern Fire House over the weekend, wearing a relaxed look that comprised of a white button-down shirt, vintage wash jeans, a Gucci Jackie bag and black ballet pumps in the form of Maison Margiela's Tabi Ballerina Flats.

The outfit oozed effortless cool, and is a far cry from the glitzy stage costumes and saturated-shade party looks we're used to seeing from the singer.

And while we could of course spend time analysing this understated, off-duty look, it is Dua's shoes that really caught our attention.

While some may argue that they still retain their preppy connotations, ballet pumps have been a rising shoe of choice amongst It-girls recently. Miu Miu's pale pink ballet pumps were seen all over the streets at the most recent fashion weeks, while Alaïa's crystal-embellished pair have been particularly popular amongst the influencer set.

Interestingly, ballet pumps have become so popular of late, they have even managed to secure themselves a spot on Lyst's coveted top 10 Hottest Products list for Q2.

Released just last week, Lyst revealed that Alaïa's mesh ballet pumps were the 7th most coveted item of the quarter. The company takes into account search statisitics as well as product views, sales and social media mentions in order to come up with its thoroughly-researched list.

If you'd like to get your hands on a pair of Tabi Ballet Pumps à la Dua Lipa, we've shopped out the exact item below, as well as a few other pairs of the trending shoe. Keep scrolling to shop now.