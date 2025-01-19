Amal Clooney’s archive outfits are on my workwear 2025 mood board

Maybe it’s the Christmas break, maybe it’s the fact that I never really recovered from four years of WFH, but I find myself more often than not on days that I have to go into the office staring helplessly at my wardrobe stuffed with frocks and all-manner of bejewelled accessories puzzling over what to wear.

Of course, I know the benefits of a capsule wardrobe (I’m reminded of it every time I find myself despairing over what to wear), but I’ve never really considered investing in one. Until now.

As more of us head back to the office (reluctantly or otherwise), workwear seems primed for a renaissance. We’ve had ‘Corpcore’ and ‘Office Siren’, but perhaps—as it seems offices are here for the long haul—the canny thing is to look towards longevity rather than fleeting trends.

And so, after many hours pulling inspiration from Pinterest, I found myself admiring the wardrobe of Amal Clooney.

Amal Clooney in New York in 2018 (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

Sure, she’s married to George, but more than that she’s a human rights advocate, barrister, and international law expert. I figure anyone who’s spent that much time at the UN knows a thing or two about a power suit.

I once read that the secret of success is to cut down on pointless decision-making. One CEO, I recall, ate the same thing every day: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And while I’m glad that as a society we seem to have gotten past the Girlboss era of ‘How I Get It Done’ content, I remain intrigued by the dressing decisions of the world’s most accomplished and influential women.

Amal Clooney’s UN-era work wardrobe can be broken down into three key pieces: a statement co-ord or expertly tailored suit, colour-coordinating shoes (typically heeled pumps), and a designer bag (often the Dior Bar Bag). Oversized Jackie O shades invariably top off the look, but I’m sure that’s to shield Clooney from the paparazzi and not something we need concern ourselves with.

Here’s how to recreate three of Amal Clooney’s iconic workwear looks.

Shop Amal Clooney-Inspired Workwear

The Statement Two-Piece

The Power Suit

Wideleg Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom £49.99 at Mango

The Coat

Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £79 at M&S

The Bag

The Shoes

Emmy Pointed-Toe Stiletto Pumps Visit Site