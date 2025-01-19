Amal Clooney’s archive outfits are on my workwear 2025 mood board
Looking to invest in a capsule wardrobe? Here’s where to start
Maybe it’s the Christmas break, maybe it’s the fact that I never really recovered from four years of WFH, but I find myself more often than not on days that I have to go into the office staring helplessly at my wardrobe stuffed with frocks and all-manner of bejewelled accessories puzzling over what to wear.
Of course, I know the benefits of a capsule wardrobe (I’m reminded of it every time I find myself despairing over what to wear), but I’ve never really considered investing in one. Until now.
As more of us head back to the office (reluctantly or otherwise), workwear seems primed for a renaissance. We’ve had ‘Corpcore’ and ‘Office Siren’, but perhaps—as it seems offices are here for the long haul—the canny thing is to look towards longevity rather than fleeting trends.
And so, after many hours pulling inspiration from Pinterest, I found myself admiring the wardrobe of Amal Clooney.
Sure, she’s married to George, but more than that she’s a human rights advocate, barrister, and international law expert. I figure anyone who’s spent that much time at the UN knows a thing or two about a power suit.
I once read that the secret of success is to cut down on pointless decision-making. One CEO, I recall, ate the same thing every day: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And while I’m glad that as a society we seem to have gotten past the Girlboss era of ‘How I Get It Done’ content, I remain intrigued by the dressing decisions of the world’s most accomplished and influential women.
Amal Clooney’s UN-era work wardrobe can be broken down into three key pieces: a statement co-ord or expertly tailored suit, colour-coordinating shoes (typically heeled pumps), and a designer bag (often the Dior Bar Bag). Oversized Jackie O shades invariably top off the look, but I’m sure that’s to shield Clooney from the paparazzi and not something we need concern ourselves with.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Here’s how to recreate three of Amal Clooney’s iconic workwear looks.
Shop Amal Clooney-Inspired Workwear
The Statement Two-Piece
The Power Suit
The Coat
The Bag
The Shoes
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
The entire Internet seems to be raving about vertical Pilates RN - your guide to why it's so effective
All the benefits of Pilates, but... vertical.
By Anna Bartter
-
The trial of Dominique Pélicot and his daughter’s fight for justice
Caroline Darian is leading the fight against the use of drugs to perpetrate sexual assaults
By Laure Marchand
-
Look no further – experts confirm that these are the 5 most effective types of cardio workouts you can do
Eager to boost cardiovascular fitness this year?
By Abbi Henderson
-
Looking to upgrade your transitional wardrobe? These new collections will have you covered for all occasions
In partnership with Phase Eight
By Jazzria Harris
-
If you're looking to build out your capsule wardrobe, this new limited-edition collection will do just the trick
In partnership with Hobbs.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
I'm a fashion editor, and this is my trick to keeping capsule wardrobe outfits interesting
It's all in the accessories.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
I am a fashion editor and these are the capsule wardrobe essentials I swear by
All about that mix and match.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
How to streamline your wardrobe so your style is always on point
And how to make dressing easier
By Penny Goldstone
-
The Capsule Work Wardrobe
From the perfect pair of jeans, to the little black blazer and the classic court - we've got your capsule work wardobe sorted
By Marie Claire