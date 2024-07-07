Not sure how to wear this divisive trend to the office? Here are the 5 fool-proof outfit formulas I swear by

Once reserved for holidays, the trusty flip-flop is breaking out of its usual styling trope. The once-seen as a flimsy, rubbery, and less-than-chic choice of footwear is quickly becoming one of Spring/Summer 2024's biggest accessory trends.

The flip-flop revamp had a brisk surge of interest on the catwalk this season, with luxury fashion houses like Chanel, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, and Miu Miu debuting their iterations amongst perfectly clad models in bubble skirts, draped fabrics, and tweed. Of course, with each brand came a variety of styles and finishes - including leather flip-flops, kitten heels, classic rubber finishes, and even pairs embossed with glossy logos.

Leaving us wondering, could you ever incorporate such a comfortable yet divisive shoe into your workwear wardrobe? The answer is yes.

When fashion calls, the style set answers, and as the weather slowly clears up, so do the opportunities to wear open-toed shoes. As seen on our IG feeds, some of our favourite content creators have taken it upon themselves to style this trend and seamlessly incorporate it into their everyday wardrobes.

From adding a pair of flip-flops to your timeless blazer and jeans outfit combo to using them as a way to soften an occasion wear dress for the office, the possibilities are endless. Especially when it comes to the different styles that are available to shop now, regardless of whether you're after a classic Havaianas pair or simply want flip-flops with an added platform - there's a pair to suit any dress code.

Below, I have rounded up five outfits that will leave you looking stylish and feeling comfortable with a 10/10 summer workplace look. You're welcome.

Blazer + Jeans

A sleek pair of everyday denim with an oversized blazer is my personal favourite office outfit formula. This failsafe outfit can be spruced up with most accessories including a classic pair of flip-flops. Simply fold up the hems or opt for an ankle-grazing pair and you're good to go.

Maxi Dress

We all have those formal occassionwear dresses that can be tricky to style outside of an event. Why not add a pair of flip-flops to soften the look and balance a more formal dress for the office? Add a sleek cord necklace and a mini designer bag to complete the look.

Linen Two-Piece

A linen two-piece is my secret weapon for investing in capsule wardrobe pieces that can be worn together or with other basics. For a more formal affair, add a pair of heeled 90s-inspired thong sandals for an elegant upgrade to the trend.

Shirt + Maxi Skirt

A maxi skirt and a crisp shirt are just one of 2024's must have looks for summer in the city. Opt for a skirt and shirt with matching hues for a tonal look, or pair two complementary colours - the choice is yours. Of course, don't forget a comfortable pair of cushioned leather flip-flops and you're good to go.

Linen Shirt + Trousers

For more formal dress codes, why not switch up the classic shirt and trouser uniform with a breezy linen shirt and wide-leg pair of trousers. The oversized fit will not only help you feel more comfortable during the day, but give your look an elevated feel when paired with leather flip-flops and a unique beaded necklace.