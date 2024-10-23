This ultra-sleek boot style is about to take over your autumn winter wardrobe
It’s officially boot weather
Boot season is officially in full swing and this year it seems the staple shoe has come into its element as there are so many shapes and styles all vying for a place in our autumn outfit rotations. From the old money inspired riding boot to the tougher square toed biker, this season's biggest boot trends are definitely diverse. Yet, while AW24's must-have casual boots are all about embracing variety, if you’re looking for a boot that feels a little more polished, there’s only one way to go: the sock boot.
You may remember the ultra-snug boot style from the last time it was trending, when Balenciaga sent their neoprene styles down the runway in 2016. This year however, they’re having a revival but not quite as you know it. Rather than soft sheen stiletto styles, this season’s sock boots are incredibly chic in sleek leather finishes, while kitten and block heels make them much more wearable. It’s for this reason that I’m predicting we’ll be seeing a lot of sock boots on all the most stylish people over the coming months and if you haven’t already, you’ll definitely want to add a pair to your wardrobe ASAP.
Wondering how to style sock boots this season? If you loved the sleek simplicity of ballet flats this summer, simply switch them for a pair of equally as stylish leather sock boots now the weather has turned. Perfect for pairing with everything from sleek tailored trousers and jeans to knit dresses, as shown on Yhasmina Tiphaine above, they offer a minimalist look that feels elegant and elevated.
If you only invest in one pair of sock boots this season, make it Toteme’s. They excel themselves when it comes to autumn winter pieces every season and their heeled sock boots really are no different. Alongside the brands now signature curved kitten heel, they also feature a pointed toe, ideal for elongating your legs and come in this seasons trending tone, chocolate brown. What's not to love?
On the high street however, there are so many on-trend sock boots to choose from. Dune’s over the knee style are sure to make a statement if you’re looking for something with maximum coverage. On the other hand, for chic ankle boots, I’m obsessed with & Other Stories' suede offering. The fabric is huge this season so why not opt for a suede jacket and matching sock boots for an on trend look.
For a full edit of all the best sock boots to shop right now, from classic black boots to printed styles and everything in between, simply keep scrolling. Happy shopping…
Shop the best socks boots
I've already raved about Toteme's sock boots but now you can see them in all their glory, you can see just how good they are.
For an on-trend twist on classic black, this suede style are an instant win.
Arket's sock boots feature a block heel making them a great choice if comfort is key.
Another chic suede pair of sock boots, Neo's Ran boots will work hard in your wardrobe.
Don't be intimidated by white boots, I have a pair in my wardrobe that I've worn every year for a softer look than black or brown.
Want to make a statement? It doesn't get much more striking than Dune's over the knee sock boots. Perfect for wearing under soft, floaty dresses.
I'm animal print obsessed at the moment so these snake print sock boots are high on my wish list.
Next's chocolate brown boots like much more expensive than their price tag. A real steal!
While pointed toes will elongate your leg, square shapes like these will give a catwalk inspired feel making them no less chic.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
