This ultra-sleek boot style is about to take over your autumn winter wardrobe

Boot season is officially in full swing and this year it seems the staple shoe has come into its element as there are so many shapes and styles all vying for a place in our autumn outfit rotations. From the old money inspired riding boot to the tougher square toed biker , this season's biggest boot trends are definitely diverse. Yet, while AW24's must-have casual boots are all about embracing variety, if you’re looking for a boot that feels a little more polished, there’s only one way to go: the sock boot.

You may remember the ultra-snug boot style from the last time it was trending, when Balenciaga sent their neoprene styles down the runway in 2016. This year however, they’re having a revival but not quite as you know it. Rather than soft sheen stiletto styles, this season’s sock boots are incredibly chic in sleek leather finishes, while kitten and block heels make them much more wearable. It’s for this reason that I’m predicting we’ll be seeing a lot of sock boots on all the most stylish people over the coming months and if you haven’t already, you’ll definitely want to add a pair to your wardrobe ASAP.

Wondering how to style sock boots this season? If you loved the sleek simplicity of ballet flats this summer, simply switch them for a pair of equally as stylish leather sock boots now the weather has turned. Perfect for pairing with everything from sleek tailored trousers and jeans to knit dresses, as shown on Yhasmina Tiphaine above, they offer a minimalist look that feels elegant and elevated.

If you only invest in one pair of sock boots this season, make it Toteme’s. They excel themselves when it comes to autumn winter pieces every season and their heeled sock boots really are no different. Alongside the brands now signature curved kitten heel, they also feature a pointed toe, ideal for elongating your legs and come in this seasons trending tone, chocolate brown. What's not to love?

On the high street however, there are so many on-trend sock boots to choose from. Dune’s over the knee style are sure to make a statement if you’re looking for something with maximum coverage. On the other hand, for chic ankle boots, I’m obsessed with & Other Stories' suede offering. The fabric is huge this season so why not opt for a suede jacket and matching sock boots for an on trend look.

For a full edit of all the best sock boots to shop right now, from classic black boots to printed styles and everything in between, simply keep scrolling. Happy shopping…

Shop the best socks boots

Toteme The Heeled Sock leather ankle boots £660 at NET-A-PORTER I've already raved about Toteme's sock boots but now you can see them in all their glory, you can see just how good they are.

& Other Stories Stretch-Leather Ankle Boots £175 at & Other Stories For an on-trend twist on classic black, this suede style are an instant win.

Arket Stretch-Leather Sock Boots £249 at Arket Arket's sock boots feature a block heel making them a great choice if comfort is key.

Neos Ran stretch-suede ankle boots £650 at NET-A-PORTER Another chic suede pair of sock boots, Neo's Ran boots will work hard in your wardrobe.

Charles & Keith Elongated Square-Toe Ankle Boots £85 at Charles & Keith Don't be intimidated by white boots, I have a pair in my wardrobe that I've worn every year for a softer look than black or brown.

Dune Servena Boots £200 at Dune Want to make a statement? It doesn't get much more striking than Dune's over the knee sock boots. Perfect for wearing under soft, floaty dresses.

Zara Animal Print Heeled Ankle Boots £39.99 at Zara I'm animal print obsessed at the moment so these snake print sock boots are high on my wish list.

Rouje Doria Boots £325 at Rouje Channel the Parisian vibes with this cherry red pair from Rouje.

Next Premium Ankle Sock Boots £135 at Next Next's chocolate brown boots like much more expensive than their price tag. A real steal!

Jil Sander Leather ankle boots £760 at MyTheresa While pointed toes will elongate your leg, square shapes like these will give a catwalk inspired feel making them no less chic.