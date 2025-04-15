Andrea's It List: Finishing touches that elevate any outfit

We spend a lot of time over at Marie Claire talking about the key capsule items we love that are the building blocks of a good wardrobe. Of course, a great dress, trench or classic white shirt are vital, but don't underestimate the power of the smaller items that really make an outfit pop.

I'm a huge fan of bold, stand-out accessories that have the power to take a simple black dress or jeans, shirt and blazer combo to the next level. This week's round-up is dedicated to finishing touches that elevate any outfit–plus a few key investment accessories on my wish list for the year.

Looking to shop more great accessories? The Marie Claire fashion team have been to all the runway shows and trailed the internet to bring you the most comprehensive accessories report around.

From trends to know to stand out items for every budget, check out the full edit now including the ultimate statement ear rings from Ajosepo .

