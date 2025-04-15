Andrea's It List: Finishing touches that elevate any outfit
Don't underestimate the power of the smaller items that really make an outfit pop
We spend a lot of time over at Marie Claire talking about the key capsule items we love that are the building blocks of a good wardrobe. Of course, a great dress, trench or classic white shirt are vital, but don't underestimate the power of the smaller items that really make an outfit pop.
I'm a huge fan of bold, stand-out accessories that have the power to take a simple black dress or jeans, shirt and blazer combo to the next level. This week's round-up is dedicated to finishing touches that elevate any outfit–plus a few key investment accessories on my wish list for the year.
The perfect work bag does exist. The classic Demellier New York, with its distinctive silhouette, will add a splash of luxury to your office look but is practical enough to hold all your essentials. This bag is up there with the best I've found at this price point. I have it in the black croc leather. But I love the latest version in the grain colour. You can even have it personalised with your initials for free.
This beautiful studded black and silver belt from Khaite is a versatile piece that will take you from work–where you can use it to cinch the waist on your favourite black trousers or add interest to a black dress–to weekends with jeans. I love its slightly rebellious feel, too.
I'm currently preparing myself for open-toe-shoe season (gulp!) and am currently on the hunt for some flattering summer shoes I can wear for a spring holiday in the Mediterranean but also out and about in London. These Gucci mid-heels–which feature the softest brown leather and suede and classic horsebit hardware –are perfect. The elegant block heel makes them smart enough for evenings while being comfortable enough to walk around town in. I also love the canvas leather combo flats in black which are versatile enough to pair with every summer outfit I own.
Elevate any outfit with these oversized black Miu Miu sunglasses with gold signature branding. They're the ultimate statement piece that you can pair with anything.
I'm currently experimenting with layering my jewellery and love the simplicity and elegance of this Monica Vinader bangle. I have it in rose gold, but I love the idea of adding the gold and silver bangle over time. This is one of those everyday pieces that is comfortable to wear all the time but looks so chic with short sleeves and always catches people's eye.
Ok, it's not strictly an accessory as a jacket could be classed as a key basic in your wardrobe, but I'm adding this Ivory leather jacket from Whistles for summer because I currently have it in the black and it's one of the best investments buys I've made in years. Like an accessory, I regularly throw it over the most simple of outfits to ramp it up a level and love the new white version which feels lighter and will look great with denim.
Whether you classify yourself as a hat person or not, there's no denying that a great hat is the ultimate finishing touch for any summer look. This lightweight wide-brim one by ME+EM features a pretty detachable chocolate-brown silk tie and is elegant enough for a host of summer garden parties and events but offers great coverage for the beach too.
From the simple black and white face to the iconic rectangular shape, slim steel hands and blue tip, this watch is the epitome of understated elegance. Not an impulse buy, but if you're after a lifelong investment accessory classic enough to wear with everything and even pass on, this Cartier watch is it.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
