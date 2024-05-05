These 12 timeless pieces from Farfetch’s new in section are most definitely worth the investment

As a fashion editor, I’m extremely lucky to spend a lot of time browsing my favourite retailers on a daily basis, all in the name of work. The 2024 equivalent of window shopping, scrolling to see what fresh drops have hit the new in sections each week is not just a requirement for me, it’s a ritual. God forbid, I should forget to check one day and miss out on a must-have piece that goes out of stock as quickly as it appeared. After all, we all know the saying, nothing haunts you like the item you didn’t buy.

One retailer that’s been smashing it when it comes to on-trend pieces as of late is Farfetch, who’s new in section has been filled with seriously great pieces. While many brands are switching over to their spring summer offering ( Net-a-porter’s new in section should be your go-to for this), Farfetch have been focusing on timeless pieces that you can wear now and continue to reach for well into spring, summer and beyond.

Whether you’re in the market for a new transitional trench coat , want to lighten up your workwear capsule wardrobe or are looking for a new must-have handbag to invest in, you need to head to Farfetch stat. And, if you don’t have the time to browse all the new drops, don’t worry as I’ve done the hard work for you and compiled an edit of the best new in pieces online now. I’d like to say it was out of the goodness of my heart but it was mostly to enable me to fill my own shopping basket at the same time. You're welcome.

Shop Farfetch new in

A designer basket bag is an instant way to elevate summer outfits. This simple MiuMiu basket is at the top of our wishlist.

Timeless doesn't have to mean boring. Alemais' statement dresses are just as perfect in the city as they are on vacation and you will wear them for years to come.

Dries Van Noten checked belted trench coat £1795 at Farfetch

Stay prepared no matter what the weather throws at your with Dries Van Noten's fluid trench coat. The maxi length is oh-so-chic right now while the subtle check print gives a stylish vintage nod.

The outfit possibilities really are endless with these Prada slingbacks especially as they are the perfect height to walk in. Styling easily with mini skirts, dresses and trousers, you'll find it hard to take these off your feet.

Saint Laurent Eyewear SL 650 Monceau square-frame sunglasses £345 at Farfetch

It's hard to go wrong with a pair of classic black sunglasses. I promise you, if you invest in this pair, you'll find yourself reaching for them year after year.

If you're looking to build a timeless capsule wardrobe, Toteme our go-to label. The abstract monogram print creates a subtle graphic print that can be styled in many ways. Pair with the matching shorts on holiday or tucked into some smart tailored trousers at home, to incorporate it easily into your workwear wardrobe.

If you want to treat yourself to a new pair of summer sandals, Jimmy Choo's gold Ayla sandals are a sound investment. From summer in the city to destination weddings in the heat - you'll be super impressed with their cost-per-wear.

Turn up jeans are officially back and this pair from Bottega Veneta are one of the chicest styles I've seen. Simply add a white tee and slides for an easy everyday outfit.

Gold jewellery lovers, I dare you not to fall in love with these gold hoops from Burberry that cleverly replicate the brand's signature checked print.

Get prepared for any spring and summer wedding invites with this elegant chartreuse Taller Marmo gown.

KHAITE large Olivia raffia tote bag £1963 at Farfetch

The perfect beach bag for minimalists really does exist and it's this black raffia style from Khaite. Simply sling over your shoulder to instantly elevate any outfit.

The Frankie Shop Micky cropped bomber jacket £340 at Farfetch

For a more relaxed feel, The Frankie Shop's faux leather bomber jacket is a stylish was to keep warm.