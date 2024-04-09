It's official, a fluid trench coat is Spring's chicest coverup

Struggling to find the perfect transitional coverup? Look no further than the fluid trench coat. A true wardrobe classic, the trench coat has always been a fail-safe addition to transeasonal outfit formulas. Each season the trench coat appears with slightly updated details, shapes and colours, but our current favourite? The fluid trench coat, of course.

In short, the fluid trench coat is made from more supple fabrics that drape and flow such as viscose and linen. Now this doesn't mean they are purely for the warmer months, with fabrics such as denim and suede providing additional warmth if needed, but if you are looking for lighter fabrics to see you through summer, then you will be spoilt for choice.

Varying in lengths and colours from calf to knee-length and ranging from butter yellow to khaki green and denim hues, brands such as Jigsaw and Mango, have two of our favourites, ensuring different prices meaning the perfect investment piece is found regardless of taste and style.

Coach, Chloé, Dries Van Noten, JW Anderson, and Ferragamo are among the luxury brands that have welcomed the fluid trench coat as one of the key must-haves for Spring/Summer 2024. From double-breasted designs cinched at the waist to caped drapery adding a simple touch of elegance - we can't get enough.

Whilst we have found it hard to put down our classic Arket trench coat that has carried us through winter, with its more structured silhouette and polished feel, the fluid trench has caught our attention with it's drapery and volume. The understated simplicity and elegant design have made this version of the trench coat a total wardrobe must-have for transitional weather.

Keep scrolling for our top 14 fluid trench coats to shop this season.

Shop fluid trench coats

Reformation Hayes Denim Trench Coat £368 at Reformation

Asos Edition Belted Slouchy Trench Coat £60 at ASOS

Jigsaw Nelson Cotton Trench Coat £284 at Jigsaw

Ducie Corrin Suede Trench Coat £970 at Ducie

Hush Stella Long Trench Jacket £132.50 at Hush

Rejina Pyo Oona Belted Trench Coat £587 at Farfetch