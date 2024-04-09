It's official, a fluid trench coat is Spring's chicest coverup

A transitional must-have

fluid trench coat
(Image credit: @pennygoldstone @saasha_burns @lisaingmarinelli)
Sofia Piza
By Sofia Piza
published

Struggling to find the perfect transitional coverup? Look no further than the fluid trench coat. A true wardrobe classic, the trench coat has always been a fail-safe addition to transeasonal outfit formulas. Each season the trench coat appears with slightly updated details, shapes and colours, but our current favourite? The fluid trench coat, of course.

In short, the fluid trench coat is made from more supple fabrics that drape and flow such as viscose and linen. Now this doesn't mean they are purely for the warmer months, with fabrics such as denim and suede providing additional warmth if needed, but if you are looking for lighter fabrics to see you through summer, then you will be spoilt for choice.

Varying in lengths and colours from calf to knee-length and ranging from butter yellow to khaki green and denim hues, brands such as Jigsaw and Mango, have two of our favourites, ensuring different prices meaning the perfect investment piece is found regardless of taste and style.

Coach, Chloé, Dries Van Noten, JW Anderson, and Ferragamo are among the luxury brands that have welcomed the fluid trench coat as one of the key must-haves for Spring/Summer 2024. From double-breasted designs cinched at the waist to caped drapery adding a simple touch of elegance - we can't get enough.

fluid trench coat: Saasha Burns wearing a fluid trench coat

(Image credit: @Saasha_burns)

Whilst we have found it hard to put down our classic Arket trench coat that has carried us through winter, with its more structured silhouette and polished feel, the fluid trench has caught our attention with it's drapery and volume. The understated simplicity and elegant design have made this version of the trench coat a total wardrobe must-have for transitional weather.

Keep scrolling for our top 14 fluid trench coats to shop this season.

Shop fluid trench coats

Na-kd Long Trenchcoat
Na-kd Long Trenchcoat

Reformation Hayes Denim Trench Coat
Reformation Hayes Denim Trench Coat

Asos Edition Belted Slouchy Trench Coat in Buttermilk
Asos Edition Belted Slouchy Trench Coat

Nelson Cotton Trench Coat | Stone
Jigsaw Nelson Cotton Trench Coat

Linen-Blend Trench Coat
H&M Linen-Blend Trench Coat

Shawl-Detail Twill Cotton Trench Coat
Acne Studios Shawl-Detail Trench Coat

Lily Duster
Free People Lily Duster

Ducie Corrin Suede Trench Coat
Ducie Corrin Suede Trench Coat

Stella Long Trench Jacket
Hush Stella Long Trench Jacket

Denim Trench Coat
Arket Denim Trench Coat

Rejina Pyo Oona Belted Trench Coat
Rejina Pyo Oona Belted Trench Coat

Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women
Mango Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Gilda Maxi Trench Coat
Aligne Gilda Maxi Trench Coat

H&M Hooded Trench Coat
H&M Hooded Trench Coat

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 


Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

