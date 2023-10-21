Hailey Bieber just proved you really can wear a mini skirt in autumn

This season, skirts have taken hold of our wardrobes in a big way with the most popular styles falling into one of two camps, the floor grazing maxi skirt and the micro mini. While the maxi lends itself to all weather wearing, however, you’ll most likely be prepping to say goodbye to minis in the big winter wardrobe switchover. Before you pull out the vacuum pack bags however, think again, as Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram in an autumn-approved style proving the mini has legs well into the colder seasons. 

In slide 7 of her latest Instagram photo dump, the model posed in a black roll neck paired with Miu Miu’s tartan micro skirt and loafers. The preppy dark academia-inspired style not only taps into the Christmas feels thanks to the traditional check print but it’s also made from 100% wool, making it an oh-so-cosy take on the trend. Yes, it may not offer the most amount of coverage but it's the perfect way to offer an autumn-approved spin on a mini, after all, who cares about practicality when you look this good? 

And this isn’t the first time Hailey’s given the mini skirt a cold-weather-approved spin. In September (slide 7 above) she opted for a leather style from Georgian brand, Lado Bokuchava and while her midriff baring crop top may not be the best for chilly evenings, if switched for a knit roll neck like in her most look it makes the mini totally wearable for right now. Plus, when styled alongside knee length boots, like Hailey’s vintage Chanel style, you can keep it covered while still tapping into the micro skirt trend. 

Keep scrolling for our edit of the best autumn-approved mini skirts to shop now…

Shop check mini skirts

Miu Miu Checked wool miniskirt
Miu Miu Checked wool miniskirt

& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt Crop
& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt

Rowen Rose Checked tweed mini skirt
Rowen Rose Checked tweed mini skirt

Shop leather mini skirts

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Mini Skort
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Mini Skort

Aligne Jordyn Leather Mini Skirt
Aligne Jordyn Leather Mini Skirt

Lado Bukochava Black Buckle Twentythree Miniskirt
Lado Bukochava Black Buckle Twentythree Miniskirt

Shop boucle mini skirts

Ganni Wool-blend tweed wrap mini skirt
Ganni Wool-blend tweed wrap mini skirt

Karen Millen Tailored Sparkle Boucle Wrap Button Detail Skort
Karen Millen Tailored Sparkle Boucle Wrap Button Detail Skort

Coach Boucle Mini Skirt
Coach Boucle Mini Skirt

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

