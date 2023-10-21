Hailey Bieber just proved you really can wear a mini skirt in autumn

This season, skirts have taken hold of our wardrobes in a big way with the most popular styles falling into one of two camps, the floor grazing maxi skirt and the micro mini. While the maxi lends itself to all weather wearing, however, you’ll most likely be prepping to say goodbye to minis in the big winter wardrobe switchover. Before you pull out the vacuum pack bags however, think again, as Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram in an autumn-approved style proving the mini has legs well into the colder seasons.

In slide 7 of her latest Instagram photo dump, the model posed in a black roll neck paired with Miu Miu’s tartan micro skirt and loafers. The preppy dark academia-inspired style not only taps into the Christmas feels thanks to the traditional check print but it’s also made from 100% wool, making it an oh-so-cosy take on the trend. Yes, it may not offer the most amount of coverage but it's the perfect way to offer an autumn-approved spin on a mini, after all, who cares about practicality when you look this good?

And this isn’t the first time Hailey’s given the mini skirt a cold-weather-approved spin. In September (slide 7 above) she opted for a leather style from Georgian brand, Lado Bokuchava and while her midriff baring crop top may not be the best for chilly evenings, if switched for a knit roll neck like in her most look it makes the mini totally wearable for right now. Plus, when styled alongside knee length boots, like Hailey’s vintage Chanel style, you can keep it covered while still tapping into the micro skirt trend.

Keep scrolling for our edit of the best autumn-approved mini skirts to shop now…

