A Decade after its Launch, Celebrities are Still Obsessed with the Max Mara Whitney Bag

Practical isn’t always the first word that comes to mind when investing in a new handbag—take it from someone who owns a micro Jacquemus Le Chiquito (too small for even a phone), a bag shaped like a dog (yes, really), another in the form of a starfish, and a currently all-consuming desire for a fully beaded Fendi Baguette. But every now and then, the fashion stars align and a bag manages to be practical, particularly chic, and universally adored. Introducing—or more accurately, re-introducing—the Max Mara Whitney.

First unveiled ten years ago in collaboration with the Renzo Piano Building Workshop to celebrate the opening of the then-new Whitney Museum of American Art, the bag’s signature ribbed design was inspired by the building's architectural façade. It became such an icon that it earned a place in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, as well as the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Not many bags can claim that level of cultural clout.

Now, Whitney is back—and she's being welcomed into wardrobes with open arms. Gwyneth Paltrow, Viola Davis, Liu Wen and Edie Campbell have all been spotted with a Whitney as part of her re-emergence campaign. And proving there's a Whitney to suit everyone, the latest collection features 13 shades and spans six different sizes, with the newly launched Whitney Bag 5 joining the line-up.

But the draw of the Whitney isn’t solely about its appearance. Crafted from low-sheen calfskin leather with a suede lining, she’s built to last. Inside, there are three separate compartments—including one zipped—for safely storing your essentials. A double handle allows for hand-carrying, while a removable shoulder strap offers hands-free ease.

So whether you're after a work bag that fits your laptop, an elegant evening option or a stylish all-rounder, scroll below to meet Whitney in every size.

Shop Max Mara Whitney Bag

Max Mara Whitney Bag 2 £870 at Max Mara Starting with the smallest of the six sizes, the Whitney Bag 2 is just roomy enough to hold the essentials: your phone, card holder and sunglasses. It's the go-to choice for anyone who likes to travel light. Max Mara Whitney Bag 3 £1,070 at Max Mara Navy (or midnight blue, in this case) bags may be less common than their black or brown counterparts, but this subtle shade offers an easy, elegant way to add depth to any outfit. If your collection of classic hues is already overflowing, consider navy the chic alternative. Max Mara Whitney Bag 4 £1,520 at Max Mara For the neutral fashion fans, this timeless ‘natural’ shade is sure to slot in with your entire wardrobe. It’s also just roomy enough to carry more than the bare essentials, yet still sleek enough to transition effortlessly into evening plans. Max Mara Whitney Bag 5 £1,740 at Max Mara If you’re truly torn over which Whitney Bag size to go for, the 5 is probably your safest bet. It’s small enough to avoid being mistaken for a work tote, yet roomy enough to carry more than just the essentials—ideal for those always-prepared types who like to keep a brolly on hand. Max Mara Whitney Bag 6 £1,950 at Max Mara This amber brown shade was Gwyneth Paltrow’s Whitney Bag pick (though the Goop founder opted for a slightly smaller size). It’s chic, understated, and effortlessly elegant. Max Mara Whitney Bag 7 £2,165 at Max Mara If you're after a bag that can hold your laptop, water bottle, and maybe even a change of shoes, meet the Whitney Bag 7 — your chicest solution for carrying it all. Just be sure to make good use of that shoulder strap to help with the heavy lifting.