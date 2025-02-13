Celine’s Camille has quietly become the chicest handbag to carry - and it’s celeb fans just keep growing

I’d like to say it’s due to being a fashion editor that I always keep a ready eye out for the best celebrity looks, however, if I’m completely honest, it’s actually down to another factor: I’m nosy. Nothing gives me more pleasure than discovering the items celebrities actually have in their wardrobe and when I can shop it too, that’s an extra plus.

If you need proof of my obsession, just last month I took an educated guess at the pieces Bella Hadid bought when she shut down Saint Laurent while scouting Rihanna’s wardrobe always brings me a ready source of joy. Lately however, I’ve been turning my eye to accessories and I’ve spotted one IT-bag style all the chicest people are carrying: the Celine Camille 16 Soft.

(Image credit: CELINE)

With an understated design and luxe gold detailing, it comes as no surprise to see that the Camille’s rise to cult status has been swift. In January alone, Naomi Watts, Sydney Sweeney and Phoebe Dynevor all stepped out with the soft hobo style swinging on their arm while Reese Witherspoon was the latest in a string of stylish celebs spotted carrying a Camille.

What makes this bag such an instant hit is its versatility. While Reese and Naomi paired their Celine Camille’s with smart trousers suits for a sleek, professional feel, Phoebe Dynevor gave the style a more relaxed feel styling it alongside a tan winter coat, suede co-ord and knee high boots.

(Image credit: CELINE)

On the other end of the spectrum, Sydney Sweeney tapped into the bag's more laid back shape, dressing it down with a leather jacket and flared jeans (yes, it’s not just Kendrick Lamar who's bringing them back) for a Brooklyn Nets game. I’m not sure I can offer any more proof that this is a bag that will work hard in anyone's wardrobe.

I mentioned earlier I’m a big fan of celeb-approved pieces we can add to our own wardrobes and luckily for us, the Celine Camille is one such piece. Alongside the small size, which most of the celebs have opted for, Celine also offers a medium Camille perfect for carrying as work bag or if you’re in need of extra space.

And, if classic black isn’t your style, there are sumptuous tan and lighter colour ways too, perfect for seeing you into spring, summer and beyond. Keep scrolling to see the full collection below…

