Known for its premium denim range, the Citizens of Humanity Group is a world leader in responsibly sourced denim with a strong commitment to sustainability and quality.

As part of its ongoing efforts to produce denim products that do good by both people and planet, the group, which covers the eponymous denim brand and Agolde, has exclusively partnered with Pili, a French biochemicals company specializing in sustainable dyes and pigments.

The partnership is one of the first of its kind in the fashion industry and looks set to help many on their journey to sourcing the best denim, sustainably. It's particularly impressive given that denim is one of the hardest materials to produce in a way that doesn't harm the planet. Most denim production lines see huge amounts of contaminated waste water from specific chemicals used in the dyeing process.

To counter this and further innovate in the eco-denim sphere, Citizens of Humanity and Pili have launched Eco-Indigo, an innovative bio indigo dye designed to reduce oil dependency and CO2 emissions by 50%.

This exciting launch comes after the brand's regenerative cotton initiative, which has empowered farmers to adopt a regenerative farming practice, currently generating over 5 million pounds of regenerative cotton, with another 5 million expected this year.

Using a hybrid process that merges industrial fermentation with sustainable chemistry, Pili has developed a groundbreaking method for dye production, cutting harmful chemicals and fossil resources to create a safer alternative to traditional indigo denim.

“Our partnership with Pili represents a pivotal moment in our industry's journey towards a more regenerative future,” says Amy Williams, CEO of Citizens of Humanity Group. “As textile manufacturing continues to consume vast amounts of dyes annually (2 million tons), it's imperative that we embrace innovative solutions to mitigate its environmental impact. Pili's technology, derived from renewable resources, not only addresses this challenge head-on but also offers high-performance denim colour ranges. We are thrilled to partner with the visionary minds at Pili to bring this innovation to market.”

