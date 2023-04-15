Black gym leggings are a staple in every gym girls wardrobe. They match everything -which simplifies the chaos when getting ready for an early morning workout - and they simply look great. But knowing which are the best black gym leggings can be difficult.

How so? Well, they qualify as the best gym leggings, in short, if they help you to feel great - normally that looks like sweat wicking, supportive, and generally refusing to roll down through even the most savage of sweat sessions.

Unlike the best patterned gym leggings, which you might only throw on when you're feeling bold, the best black gym leggings are an everyday staple. I'm a fitness writer and I wear mine at my desk, on walks, when brunching and at the gym. Luckily, all the best leggings come in black colourways, whether you're after the best high waisted gym leggings, the best petite gym leggings or the best gym leggings with pockets, so your investment will tick multiple boxes.

In my many years as a gym-goer and fitness writer, I've tried and tested hundreds of gym leggings and can confirm that the below six are, in my humble opinion, the very best you can buy. I've picked Team MC's brains to include their go-to's, too. Without further ado..

Chloe Gray wears black gym leggings *almost* every day (Image credit: Chloe Gray)

Best black gym leggings: what to look for

Leg length: As a petite girl, I know the importance of a legging that cuts just right on the leg. Saggy ankles aren't comfortable or flattering, and neither is a legging that finishes half way up the calf on those who are blessed with more height. Finding the perfect leg length is easier now lots of brands offer a variety of lengths, from 25" to 32" or regular, petite and tall collections.

The number one rule for all leggings is that they should stay opaque when squatting down low. All the leggings in this article have passed my own squat test, but it's always worth having a shimmy around in the changing rooms to make sure. Fabric and fit: Are you someone who needs sweat proof fabric or prefers cottony materials to classic Lycra? Whatever your individual need, there's a material just for you in these collections of black gym leggings.

Best black gym leggings: 6 best you can buy, according to a fitness writer

Best black Lululemon leggings

(opens in new tab) Lululemon Align Leggings View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) Pros: These leggings give you everything you need: buttery fabric, a high waist, a thick waistband, an internal drawstring and a butt-sculpting design so you feel supported and strong during your workouts. Coming in a huge variety of leg lengths and sizes from UK four to 22, there's something for everyone. Plus, newer versions of Lululemon Wunder Train also come with a handy pocket for those who prefer to walk, run or train hands-free. Health Editor Ally Head agrees, adding: "I rave about Lululemon tights for a reason - because they really are an investment for life. They last forever, sweat wick, support, and stay the same quality as when you first bought them. What's not to love?" Cons: The only downside to Lululemon Wunder Train is that they're so popular, they regularly sell out of the most common sizes. If that's the case and you can't keep refreshing until they're restocked, opt for Lululemon Align for yoga and gym training or Lululemon Fast and Free if you tend to do more running.

Best affordable black gym leggings

(opens in new tab) Adanola Ultimate Leggings View at Adanola (opens in new tab) Pros: Ally Head, Health Editor, shares: "These are super affordable at just £40 but don't scrimp on quality, either. I've had my Adanola leggings for over a year now and they're a dream - supportive, sweat wicking, and really high quality despite being a more purse-friendly price point. I love that you can buy a matching tank top, too." Cons: "Sadly, they do pile if you're not careful with catching them on things. But other than that - I have no complaints. They sweat wick well, wash well, and maintain their shape and quality over time. I'm a fan."

Best black leggings for the gym

(opens in new tab) Under Armour Meridian Leggings View at Under Armour (opens in new tab) Pros: These leggings don't feel like standard gym leggings in all the best ways. The soft, cottony material sits perfectly on the legs and waist without digging in which means I live in these when I'm at my desk, but they're still sturdy enough to get through your workouts and wick sweat like a champ. With side pockets, they're also a great option for running. Cons: The sizing could be more inclusive on these leggings, with options running from an XS to an XL.

Chloe Gray in her favourite Under Armour black leggings (Image credit: Chloe Gray)

Best black yoga leggings

(opens in new tab) Tala SkinLuxe Leggings View at Tala (opens in new tab) Pros: These second-skin leggings make you feel as good as you look, with a high waist and contoured stitching that won't irritate you while you squat or burpee. The discreet back pocket is also big enough for your phone if you don't fancy carrying a bag to the gym. Cons: The only downside to a pair of Tala leggings is that everyone else loves them to, so expect to match other women in the gym.

Best 3/4 black gym leggings

Lorna Jane Amy Ankle Biter Leggings View at Lorna Jane (opens in new tab) Pros: Combining the Aussie brand's signature non-see-through Nothing 2 See Here™ fabric and Active Core Stability™ waistband, these leggings don't just see you through your workout but actually improve it. They're soft, non-see through, and supportive, ticking all the right boxes. Cons: The leg length won't be for everyone - while they'll be three-quarter length for taller girls, they'll be full length on petite legs. Plus, the leggings only go from XS to XL, so we're hoping for extended sizing soon.

Best plus size black gym leggings

(opens in new tab) Spanx Booty Boost review View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Pros: News Editor Jadie Troy-Pryde shares: "I love how secure I feel wearing these Spanx leggings. I know that regardless of the workout, I’m tucked in and ready to go - zero time wasted on faffing with the waistband. The range comes in sizes XS to 3XL. At 5ft 8 and a UK size 16, an L was the right smoothing fit for me - feeling tight without being restrictive." Cons: "I couldn't fault them, bar perhaps the fact that they don't have a whole range of colour options. I’m currently a UK size 16, and the one thing I have consistently found with plus size workout leggings is that they rarely perform well and look fantastic. However, the Booty Boosts’ USP is a soft and sculpting fabric that includes a contoured waistband, thus giving your glutes the attention they deserve." Read Jadie's full Spanx Booty Boost review (opens in new tab) here.