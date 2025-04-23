Céline's new Selfridges pop-up is an ode to summers on the French Riviera

A one-stop-shop for the ultimate holiday wardrobe

celine summer collection
(Image credit: courtesy Celine)
Jump to category:
Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
published
in Features

There are few London retail spaces more buzzy than The Corner Shop at Selfridges, the permanent pop-up that regularly hosts luxury brand takeovers and themed, Instagram-worthy installations. So, it feels like a fitting spot for Céline to select for the pre-launch of its hotly anticipated Summer 2025 collection.

Aptly named 'Été Céline' and inspired by the timeless allure of the French Riviera and Saint-Tropez, the collection includes everything you could possibly need to see out the summer season in style. Think elevated takes on the classic raffia beach bag, wide-brimmed sun hats and chic leather sandals, alongside swimwear and sunglasses topped with the iconic Triomphe logo.

the celine pop-up at selfridges london

(Image credit: Shot by Rodrigo Branco, courtesy of Selfridges)

Displayed amongst the striped hammocks and sun loungers that make up the Parisian fashion house's imaginary beach club pop-up—that will be in situ at Selfridges until May 16th—you'll also find crochet separates, cotton dresses and denim to complete the city-to-coastline holiday wardrobe of dreams.

Those keen to embrace the Céline summer lifestyle in all its glory can also shop complementary lifestyle items, such as nautical-themed cushions, beach towels, deck chairs, stools, and travel bags, that are exclusive to the Corner Shop pop-up.

a model wearing a swimsuit

(Image credit: courtesy Celine)

a celine raffia hat

(Image credit: courtesy celine)

And for the perfect finishing touch, there's the latest release from Céline Haute Perfumerie: the Un Été Français perfume. An evocative blend of bergamot, neroli and gorse, it's the scent of summer bottled up, a single spritz transporting you back to languorous, sun-soaked days spent luxuriating by the sparkling sea in the south of France—and a glimpse into all the fabulous, Céline-clad holidays still to come.

Our top picks from the Été Céline collection

Celine Lympia Gladiator Sandal in Calfskin
CELINE
Celine Lympia Gladiator Sandal in Calfskin

Swimsuit in Monogram Jersey
CELINE
Swimsuit in Monogram Jersey

Wide-Brimmed Triomphe Hat in Straw
CELINE
Wide-Brimmed Triomphe Hat in Straw

Celine Classic Panier Shopper Cabas in Raffia and Calfskin
CELINE
Celine Classic Panier Shopper Cabas in Raffia and Calfskin

Triomphe 15 Sunglasses in Acetate
CELINE
Triomphe 15 Sunglasses in Acetate

Triomphe T-Shirt in Striped Jersey
CELINE
Triomphe T-Shirt in Striped Jersey

Vanity Case in Jacquard Textile and Calfskin
CELINE
Vanity Case in Jacquard Textile and Calfskin

Un ÉtÉ FranÇais Eau De Parfum 100ml
CELINE
Un Été Français Eau De Parfum 100ml

Small Pouch With Strap in Textile With Anchor Embroidery and Calfskin
CELINE
Small Pouch With Strap in Textile With Anchor Embroidery and Calfskin

Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸