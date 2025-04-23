Céline's new Selfridges pop-up is an ode to summers on the French Riviera

There are few London retail spaces more buzzy than The Corner Shop at Selfridges, the permanent pop-up that regularly hosts luxury brand takeovers and themed, Instagram-worthy installations. So, it feels like a fitting spot for Céline to select for the pre-launch of its hotly anticipated Summer 2025 collection.

Aptly named 'Été Céline' and inspired by the timeless allure of the French Riviera and Saint-Tropez, the collection includes everything you could possibly need to see out the summer season in style. Think elevated takes on the classic raffia beach bag, wide-brimmed sun hats and chic leather sandals, alongside swimwear and sunglasses topped with the iconic Triomphe logo.

(Image credit: Shot by Rodrigo Branco, courtesy of Selfridges)

Displayed amongst the striped hammocks and sun loungers that make up the Parisian fashion house's imaginary beach club pop-up—that will be in situ at Selfridges until May 16th—you'll also find crochet separates, cotton dresses and denim to complete the city-to-coastline holiday wardrobe of dreams.

Those keen to embrace the Céline summer lifestyle in all its glory can also shop complementary lifestyle items, such as nautical-themed cushions, beach towels, deck chairs, stools, and travel bags, that are exclusive to the Corner Shop pop-up.

(Image credit: courtesy Celine)

(Image credit: courtesy celine)

And for the perfect finishing touch, there's the latest release from Céline Haute Perfumerie: the Un Été Français perfume. An evocative blend of bergamot, neroli and gorse, it's the scent of summer bottled up, a single spritz transporting you back to languorous, sun-soaked days spent luxuriating by the sparkling sea in the south of France—and a glimpse into all the fabulous, Céline-clad holidays still to come.

Our top picks from the Été Céline collection