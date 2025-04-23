Céline's new Selfridges pop-up is an ode to summers on the French Riviera
A one-stop-shop for the ultimate holiday wardrobe
There are few London retail spaces more buzzy than The Corner Shop at Selfridges, the permanent pop-up that regularly hosts luxury brand takeovers and themed, Instagram-worthy installations. So, it feels like a fitting spot for Céline to select for the pre-launch of its hotly anticipated Summer 2025 collection.
Aptly named 'Été Céline' and inspired by the timeless allure of the French Riviera and Saint-Tropez, the collection includes everything you could possibly need to see out the summer season in style. Think elevated takes on the classic raffia beach bag, wide-brimmed sun hats and chic leather sandals, alongside swimwear and sunglasses topped with the iconic Triomphe logo.
Displayed amongst the striped hammocks and sun loungers that make up the Parisian fashion house's imaginary beach club pop-up—that will be in situ at Selfridges until May 16th—you'll also find crochet separates, cotton dresses and denim to complete the city-to-coastline holiday wardrobe of dreams.
Those keen to embrace the Céline summer lifestyle in all its glory can also shop complementary lifestyle items, such as nautical-themed cushions, beach towels, deck chairs, stools, and travel bags, that are exclusive to the Corner Shop pop-up.
And for the perfect finishing touch, there's the latest release from Céline Haute Perfumerie: the Un Été Français perfume. An evocative blend of bergamot, neroli and gorse, it's the scent of summer bottled up, a single spritz transporting you back to languorous, sun-soaked days spent luxuriating by the sparkling sea in the south of France—and a glimpse into all the fabulous, Céline-clad holidays still to come.
Our top picks from the Été Céline collection
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
-
Why Prince William will attend the pope's funeral instead of King Charles
He's representing his dad
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal fans can't believe this sweet detail from Prince Louis' birthday portrait
Adorable
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus just elevated the classic 'jeans and a nice top' outfit formula
Perfect for spring
By Sofia Piza
-
Anya Hindmarch has just launched a fantastical diving shop in central London
For those who would rather be beside the seaside...
By Sofia Piza
-
The One: Celine's Camille bag embodies the sophisticated elegance of the house and is already an a-list favourite
Timeless simplicity
By Lily Russo-Bah