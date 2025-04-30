I know how to spot a trend—these retro-inspired sunglasses are about to be everywhere
The colour of the season
There's never been a better time to invest in a great pair of sunglasses. With an impending heatwave approaching and summer holidays on the horizon, it's time to dip into this season's biggest accessory trends. And that wouldn't be complete with a great pair of sunnies.
A good pair of sunglasses is a staple in any hard-working summer wardrobe. You most likely have a classic pair of aviators or a sleek cat eye, but I spotted one retro-inspired trend cropping up on all the best runways—most notably Alexander McQueen, Tory Burch, Chloé and Lacoste—that I'd advise adding to your collection. We're talking yellow-tinted sunglasses, to be exact.
The yellow hued sunnies were seen in various iterations: from 70s-inspired aviators to classic cat-eyes and even bold asymmetric frames—perfect for maximalists.
Both functional and practical, yellow-tinted sunglasses offer plenty of styling possibilities while protecting your eyes. Some of these styles offer UV 400 protection, which means they carry a gentle filter on the lenses to reduce glare from bright lights and the sun to protect your eyes.
Aside from that, the vintage-inspired design has plenty of styling points that pair seamlessly with any look. Be it an office heatwave ensemble or as a finishing touch to your spring dress and heeled sandals beer garden outfit—you can't go wrong.
Find our top cool-girl-approved yellow-tinted sunglasses below, which you can invest in now. It's the ideal time to secure a Spring/Summer 2025 designer cult buy or expensive-looking payday pick.
Shop yellow tinted sunglasses
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.