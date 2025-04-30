I know how to spot a trend—these retro-inspired sunglasses are about to be everywhere

Yellow tinted sunglasses runway imagery

There's never been a better time to invest in a great pair of sunglasses. With an impending heatwave approaching and summer holidays on the horizon, it's time to dip into this season's biggest accessory trends. And that wouldn't be complete with a great pair of sunnies.

A good pair of sunglasses is a staple in any hard-working summer wardrobe. You most likely have a classic pair of aviators or a sleek cat eye, but I spotted one retro-inspired trend cropping up on all the best runways—most notably Alexander McQueen, Tory Burch, Chloé and Lacoste—that I'd advise adding to your collection. We're talking yellow-tinted sunglasses, to be exact.

The yellow hued sunnies were seen in various iterations: from 70s-inspired aviators to classic cat-eyes and even bold asymmetric frames—perfect for maximalists.

Chloe SS25

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025

Both functional and practical, yellow-tinted sunglasses offer plenty of styling possibilities while protecting your eyes. Some of these styles offer UV 400 protection, which means they carry a gentle filter on the lenses to reduce glare from bright lights and the sun to protect your eyes.

Aside from that, the vintage-inspired design has plenty of styling points that pair seamlessly with any look. Be it an office heatwave ensemble or as a finishing touch to your spring dress and heeled sandals beer garden outfit—you can't go wrong.

Yellow tinted sunglasses

Find our top cool-girl-approved yellow-tinted sunglasses below, which you can invest in now. It's the ideal time to secure a Spring/Summer 2025 designer cult buy or expensive-looking payday pick.

Shop yellow tinted sunglasses

