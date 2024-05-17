Trust me: the Reformation x Jimmy Fairly collab is the ultimate blend of LA cool and French-girl chic
I want it all
After weeks of what we can only call quintessential English weather, we finally have a peak of glorious summer sun. And, of course, a breakthrough in the weather means some of the biggest joys in fashion heaven: breezy summer dresses, chic sandals, and glorious linen pieces.
But there is one specific joy that is unmatched: cool-girl sunglasses. As someone who loves sunglasses, I have never shied away from sporting a pair at all times, even during classic London torrential rain. So, there is no doubt I was overjoyed when I heard that Los Angeles-based Reformation and French brand Jimmy Fairly were joining forces to create a timeless sunglasses capsule collection for this season.
Inspired by classic vintage frames and made from 100% bio-acetate and bio-nylon lenses to entirely pair with Reformation's sustainable clothing, the aim of this collection is to ensure your environmental impact can go incognito, too.
Featuring five different shades in various colourways to fit any style and preference, the collection ranges from sleek oval frames to tinted-lens aviators and angular mini frames. Beautifully paired with your favourite occasionwear dresses and casual capsule wardrobe basics, this collection is definitely one to add to your holiday packing list and Spring/Summer 2024 outfit formulas.
Shop the collection below for a seamlessly chic merging of LA cool-girl and French-girl chic.
Shop the collection
A true vintage-inspired silhouette, The Coline offers bio-nylon lenses made from castor bean oil and biodegradable frames. Responsible and chic.
Made with a slightly angular frame, The Joan frames are a totally unique and super stylish design, coming in three different colours and shade tints.
An instant add to cart, The Brune frames are a vintage-lovers dream. Classic, timeless, and they go with everything.
A super sleek silhouette, The Flore pairs beautifully with a summer dress, crisp shirt, or casual T-shirt.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
Forget minimal jewellery – charm necklaces are well and truly back
More is more
By Natalie Hughes
-
Ignore what the cool girls say, this Chanel classic is the best and most expensive-smelling perfume of all time
A true fragrance icon
By Jazzria Harris
-
Forget workout bras that make you feel uncomfortable - 9 longline sports bras that are supportive and chic
According to Health Editors and fitness experts.
By Valeza Bakolli