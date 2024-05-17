Trust me: the Reformation x Jimmy Fairly collab is the ultimate blend of LA cool and French-girl chic

After weeks of what we can only call quintessential English weather, we finally have a peak of glorious summer sun. And, of course, a breakthrough in the weather means some of the biggest joys in fashion heaven: breezy summer dresses, chic sandals, and glorious linen pieces.

But there is one specific joy that is unmatched: cool-girl sunglasses. As someone who loves sunglasses, I have never shied away from sporting a pair at all times, even during classic London torrential rain. So, there is no doubt I was overjoyed when I heard that Los Angeles-based Reformation and French brand Jimmy Fairly were joining forces to create a timeless sunglasses capsule collection for this season.

Inspired by classic vintage frames and made from 100% bio-acetate and bio-nylon lenses to entirely pair with Reformation's sustainable clothing, the aim of this collection is to ensure your environmental impact can go incognito, too.

(Image credit: Reformation)

Featuring five different shades in various colourways to fit any style and preference, the collection ranges from sleek oval frames to tinted-lens aviators and angular mini frames. Beautifully paired with your favourite occasionwear dresses and casual capsule wardrobe basics, this collection is definitely one to add to your holiday packing list and Spring/Summer 2024 outfit formulas.

Shop the collection below for a seamlessly chic merging of LA cool-girl and French-girl chic.

Shop the collection

The Coline £165 at Reformation A true vintage-inspired silhouette, The Coline offers bio-nylon lenses made from castor bean oil and biodegradable frames. Responsible and chic.

The Joan £165 at Reformation Made with a slightly angular frame, The Joan frames are a totally unique and super stylish design, coming in three different colours and shade tints.

The Brune £165 at Reformation An instant add to cart, The Brune frames are a vintage-lovers dream. Classic, timeless, and they go with everything.

The Flore £165 at Reformation A super sleek silhouette, The Flore pairs beautifully with a summer dress, crisp shirt, or casual T-shirt.