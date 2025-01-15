The experts have spoken: these are 7 jewellery trends you'll be wearing in 2025

January may be the dreariest month of the year but there's one thing working for it: it's the time for new trends to fresh up your wardrobe with.

While I'm all about the general Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends, I have to emphasise the importance of jewellery here. A good necklace or pair of earrings is sometimes all you need to elevate your whole look - and often a more budget-friendly way to tick off those all-important trends.

I saw some pretty exciting jewellery trends on the catwalks last fashion month, and just to be safe, I asked the experts - designers themselves - to confirm which pieces you should be buying in 2025...

Beads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beaded jewellery brought a hint of nostalgia to the catwalk at Ralph Lauren and Isabel Marant, in pastel hues of cream and blue, layered over linen separates and intricate tops and dresses.

Laura Vann, founder of her namesake brand, explains: "I expect to see beads continue in popularity in 2025, and with Pantone predicting the use of 'fresh and optimistic' colours, I expect to see energetic hues like our electric blue lapis column necklace and earrings set, cut in playful ways."

Charms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 is the year to tell a story through your jewellery: with charms to be precise. Vintage-inspired trinkets adorned necklaces and earrings at Chloe, while Balmain was all about those antique-style coin bracelets.

Cece Fein Hughes, founder of Cece Jewellery confirms, "Charms have always been such a wonderful way to build on a pendant or bracelet, creating a collection of meaningful pieces that tell your unique story over time. They’re personal, sentimental, and endlessly versatile—and that’s exactly why I think people love collecting them. Charms will always hold a special place in jewellery and continue to be a timeless trend."

Modern pearls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ladylike pearls with a twist were everywhere on the catwalk, from Chanel to Bottega Veneta and Moschino, where models stood out with pearl body chains and belts.

Designer Jessie Thomas gives me the scoop on updating your pearls for 2025: "I love modernising pearls by marrying them with textured gold and gemstones – I often add black rhodium to give a traditional pair of pearl earrings a rock’n’roll edge. I love using baroque pearls in my designs as they feel very contemporary and a bit unusual but ultimately they work for women of all ages".

Oversized necklaces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you like your necklaces delicate, then look away now. In London, Milan and Paris, houses like Gucci, Schiaparelli and Louis Vuitton sent models down the runway in giant chokers or XXL sautoir necklaces that enhanced outfits rather than drowned them.

Orit Elhanati, founder of Elhanati, says: "There is something ultra sexy and intriguing about a sculptural necklace: it is such a statement piece that can elevate any look for any given occasion. For the beach, a night out, it works with everything: I love how it can enhance any look. I want my creations to empower the women who wear them and I can feel there is a need, a craving for an expression that is more artistic and design-led; something that goes against everything that is commercial".

Marine jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If, like me, you were never quite ready to get rid of your shell jewellery from a few months ago, you'll be pleased to hear it's coming back, as part of a wider marine-inspired trend featured on the catwalk at Schiaparelli, Roberto Cavalli and Chloe.

Lito Karokostanoglou, founder of Lito, told me, "I think as we are becoming more and more sensitive about the environment, jewellers get inspired by nature’s beauty and are keen to design jewellery that reminds us of nature or are use materials that come from nature."

Sculptural earrings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like necklaces, earrings are going big in 2025, favouring more sculptural silhouettes, as seen at Off White, Saint Laurent and Acne Studio.

YSSO founder Alexia Karides, explains the movement: "I think they are trending because people are interested to invest in pieces that elevate their existing wardrobes and that they can mix and match with the most basic of outfits. I think it’s a translation of the ‘lipstick effect’, where people cut down spending but spend on little luxuries that allow them to feel good, express themselves and treat themselves."

Ear cuffs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you aren't quite ready to get your ears pierced, then this trend is for you. Ear cuffs, bejewelled, gold, pearl-encrusted were spotted creeping up models' ears at the Completed Works, Valentino and Carven shows amongst others, and they make for the perfect statement.

Otiumberg founders Rosanna & Christie Wollenberg agree: "For us cuffs are increasingly loved and are very multi-generational. We’ve seen women in their 50s or 60s buy for themselves while gifting the same piece to their daughters. You can build up your ear stack with no piercings required and take it from a single cuff on one side to layering them up and playing around with mixed metals. It’s statement yet not overpowering and work with any outfit whether t-shirt and Jeans or evening wear. We see this being a strong trend into next year and beyond."