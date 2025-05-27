Fifty Years After it was First Released, This Iconic Jewellery Design is Top of Everyone's Wishlists Again
Re-introducing the Tiffany Bean
Breakfast at Tiffany’s needs no explanation. Bean at Tiffany’s, on the other hand, might. First introduced by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. in the 1970s, the (you guessed it) kidney bean-shaped pendant—minimal, sculptural and incredibly chic—is back in rotation, and it’s landing on the necks of many chic women. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Olivia Rodrigo and Elise Catchlove, to name but a few.
It's simple, abstract and distinctly Peretti. The model-turned-designer was best known for her Tiffany Bone Cuff and had a knack for turning organic forms into era-defining accessories, with the Bean being a prime example. Proving its true timelessness, fifty years on, and it looks just as modern—no matter if you're looking at the original designs or the slightly updated 50th-anniversary re-issues.
Just ask around, and fashion editors and jewellery experts will tell you it’s quietly crept back onto their wish-lists. Even Tiffany Bean-inspired necklaces, such as Monikh Dale's Annika Inez Jewelry option are proving incredibly popular. But why?
“The beauty of the Bean really is in its versatility. It fits for day to night, beach to city, and is somehow a statement piece while remaining understated at the same time—it's Tiffany without screaming logo, if you will,” says jewellery influencer and expert Kira Kirby.
“It also falls into the unique if you know you know category, which draws in the cool-girl crowd like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley,” she adds—much like Loewe’s pleated jackets and twisted tailoring that's also captured the hearts of many a fashion fan.
Stylist Bee Newham—who’s worked with the likes of Paloma Faith and Beth Potter—links its return to the wider resurgence of Y2K fashion. “I think the new love for the Tiffany Bean necklace stems from the resurgent of 90s and early 00s fashion and accessories that we are seeing," she says, highlighting Liza Mimnelli as a key fan of the shape.
She adds that "silver Tiffany jewellery, especially the Tiffany Bean, were synonymous with that time period". And she notes there's a sharp shift back to silver shades, the signature metal of the OG Bean.
So, it seems there are plenty of reasons for its resurgence: a recent 50th anniversary re-issue, its strong sense of nostalgia, and the fact that, quite simply, it's incredibly chic. One thing’s for sure—it’s likely to look just as polished in another 50 years from now. To tempt you even more in this investment piece, I've listed just a handful of Tiffany Bean designs, as well as some that take inspiration from them, below.
Shop Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bean Design and similar
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
