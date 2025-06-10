This Lesser-Known '90s Trend Is The Only Accessory You Need This Summer

As far as Y2K trends go, it's almost a guarantee that you can expect all of your favourite ones to make a seething comeback sooner or later. Making up some of this year's biggest accessories trends, we all know heeled flip-flops, ties, and cuffs are going strong among the fashion set.

Still, it's another lesser-known accessories trend that has been quietly standing out from the rest: introducing the choker necklace.

Known for its close-fitting silhouette that wraps snugly at the neck, this accessory was commonly seen in the '90s in its velvet and fishing line iterations, sported by the punk and grunge subcultures until it was embraced by celebs like Britney Spears and Natalie Portman, who helped popularise the style into the mainstream.

Nowadays, the choker necklace has been reimagined into a variety of modern interpretations. From Zimmermann and Dries Van Noten's nautical take on the necklace to Gucci and Chanel's minimalistic approach, the possibilities are endless.

Zimmermann Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the street style front, the choker necklace's versatility is also being showcased through beaded stones, pendants, pearls, and metal plating, with the fashion crowd styling them with new season capsule pieces for the warmer weather and as accessories to complement this season's swimwear trends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as investment pieces, choker necklaces not only come in various styles but are also offered at different price points. Look to Free People and Zara for boho-inspired, colourful options, while luxury brands such as Magda Butrym and Isabel Marant offer chokers featuring XL pearls and leather accents.

Ready to give them a go? Below, we've curated our top cool-girl approved must-have choker necklaces that will see you through the summer and beyond.