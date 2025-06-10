This Lesser-Known '90s Trend Is The Only Accessory You Need This Summer

Cool-girl approved

Runway imagery choker necklaces
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As far as Y2K trends go, it's almost a guarantee that you can expect all of your favourite ones to make a seething comeback sooner or later. Making up some of this year's biggest accessories trends, we all know heeled flip-flops, ties, and cuffs are going strong among the fashion set.

Still, it's another lesser-known accessories trend that has been quietly standing out from the rest: introducing the choker necklace.

Known for its close-fitting silhouette that wraps snugly at the neck, this accessory was commonly seen in the '90s in its velvet and fishing line iterations, sported by the punk and grunge subcultures until it was embraced by celebs like Britney Spears and Natalie Portman, who helped popularise the style into the mainstream.

Nowadays, the choker necklace has been reimagined into a variety of modern interpretations. From Zimmermann and Dries Van Noten's nautical take on the necklace to Gucci and Chanel's minimalistic approach, the possibilities are endless.

Zimmermann SS25

Zimmermann Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the street style front, the choker necklace's versatility is also being showcased through beaded stones, pendants, pearls, and metal plating, with the fashion crowd styling them with new season capsule pieces for the warmer weather and as accessories to complement this season's swimwear trends.

choker necklaces street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as investment pieces, choker necklaces not only come in various styles but are also offered at different price points. Look to Free People and Zara for boho-inspired, colourful options, while luxury brands such as Magda Butrym and Isabel Marant offer chokers featuring XL pearls and leather accents.

Ready to give them a go? Below, we've curated our top cool-girl approved must-have choker necklaces that will see you through the summer and beyond.

Shop choker necklaces

Orion Stone Choker
Free People
Orion Stone Choker

Spiralis Cord Necklace
Otiumberg
Spiralis Cord Necklace

Metal Piece Choker Necklace
ZARA
Metal Piece Choker Necklace

Bee on Stones
MARIA CHARA JEWELRY
Bee on Stones

Noly Embellished Choker
Isabel Marant
Noly Embellished Choker

San Pietro Necklace
Soru Jewellery
San Pietro Necklace

True Necklace Silver-Plated
Pilgrim
True Necklace Silver-Plated

Olive
Gabsluk
Olive

Faux Pearl Necklace
Magda Butrym
Faux Pearl Necklace

Voyage Choker
MISHO
Voyage Choker

Topshop Fern Beaded Choker Necklace With Pearl Pendant in Red
Topshop
Beaded Choker Necklace With Pearl Pendant

Floe Link Interlock-Design Sterling Silver Necklace
ASTLEY CLARKE
Floe Link Interlock-Design Sterling Silver Necklace

