From Roaring Panthers to Oceanic Treasures, the World’s Leading Maisons Unveil Their High Jewellery Collections

As temperatures rise, winter coats retreat into storage, spirits lift, and the sun lingers longer in the sky, the world’s leading jewellery maisons seize the moment. They whisk clients away to White Lotus-worthy destinations, where every ray of sunlight becomes a spotlight for their latest creations.

Louis Vuitton, Virtuosity

Louis Vuitton chose sun-drenched Mallorca and the dramatic backdrop of the 15th-century fort Castell de Bellver to unveil Virtuosity, its latest high jewellery opus. Under the crescendo of Ravel’s Bolero, models adorned in bespoke Nicolas Ghesquière creations dazzled with 110 one-of-a-kind pieces spanning 12 themes. Rare stones, innovative cuts, and technical artistry that convey movement while channelling Louis Vuitton’s codes are a testament to the Maison’s well-deserved meteoric rise to the Olympus of high jewellery.

Chanel Connection Bracelet and Rings (Image credit: Chanel)

Among the highlights are, Savoir, a collar necklace featuring an unusual triangular 30.56-carat opal of hypnotic beauty, paired with a 28.01-carat drop emerald, and Apogée, a transformable necklace with moveable diamond handles nodding to the Maison’s trunk-making heritage, showcasing a 10.56-carat (impressive colour D, the purest and Flawless) custom-cut LV Monogram Star diamond and a spectacular 30.75-carat Brazilian emerald.

Savoir Necklace by Chanel (Image credit: Louis Vuitton High Jewellery)

But the star of the show is undoubtedly Eternal Sun — an elaborate necklace radiating brilliance through a spiral of 27 yellow diamonds totalling 46.13 carats, setting the stage for a rare 14-carat yellow diamond and a 3.88-carat LV Star diamond.

Bvlgari, Polychroma

“Mai Troppo” (“Never too much”) is a favourite phrase of creative director Lucia Silvestri, and under the starred Sicilian night of Taormina's ancient Greek theatre, the message had never rung louder or clearer. Over 250 new creations dazzled with larger-than-life gemstones in retina-searing colours.

Part of the Polychroma collection by Bvlgari (Image credit: Bvlgari)

Just think of that emerald weighing 241.06 carats previously worn by Priyanka Chopra at the MET Gala, or a fancy vivid yellow diamond of over 45 carats, made even more mesmerising by an Asscher cut. The pièce de résistance? A velvety blue Sri Lankan sapphire of 123.35 carats, cut in a sugarloaf cabochon shape — Bvlgari’s favourite cut — forming the centrepiece of the Bvlgari Cosmic Vault necklace. Signora Silvestri was right: it wasn’t too much—it was just right. Just Bvlgari.

Dior, Diorexquis

Unveiled at Château de La Colle Noire, Christian Dior’s beloved retreat, Diorexquis (translating as Dior Exquisite) is Victoire de Castellane’s most intimate tribute yet to the maison’s founder. Divided into three chapters—landscapes, bouquets, and balls—the high jewellery collection reimagines the couturier’s private passions for nature, beauty, and the whimsical through extraordinary craftsmanship.

Part of the Diorexquis collection by Dior (Image credit: Dior)

Techniques such as opale doublets and plique-à-jour enamelling bring dreamlike depth and translucency, while asymmetrical compositions defy convention and add narrative nuance. Exceptional stones, including a 33.88-carat yellow diamond and an 8.88-carat diamond, punctuate pieces that are of exquisite — or better Diorexquis — elegance.

Chanel, Reach For The Stars

Mademoiselle Chanel had always been obsessed with stars—a motif she returned to time and again in her designs. “I want to cover women in constellations,” she once declared, seeing in diamonds earthly stars she delighted in draping around women’s bodies. With its latest high jewellery collection, that celestial narrative expands. Chanel introduces a new motif: wings, thus offering women the symbolic tools to "Reach for the Stars", as the collection’s title suggests.

The Lion Set by Chanel (Image credit: Chanel)

Designed under the late creative director Patrice Leguéreau, the 109-piece collection glows with diamond stars set as the centrepieces of dramatic necklaces, bracelets, and rings; takes flight with wings as defining motifs in climbing ear cuffs and sculptural collars; and roars with lions—Mademoiselle Chanel’s beloved astrological sign—most notably in the show-stopping Embrace Your Destiny necklace. Crafted in white gold and polished natural diamonds, it features two winged lions gazing at each other, holding two large pear-shaped diamonds. And because Chanel was nothing if not an overachiever, Reach for the Stars it’s perhaps an invitation to soar.

Cartier, En Équilibre

“The paradox of sophisticated simplicity is to create a clear and obvious line through its sobriety. It is the art of looking at things differently, but it is also the art of creating the right balance. It is the art of equilibrium, engraved at the heart of our creative approach, that reveals Cartier’s sense of harmony.” With these words, Jacqueline Karachi, director of high jewellery creation, sums up Cartier’s latest opus, unveiled in Stockholm.

Part of the En Équilibre collection by Cartier (Image credit: Cartier)

Balance—équilibre in French—is the central theme of a collection masterfully built on the tension between the strict elegance of its lines and the exuberance of its gemstones. It celebrates the joyful encounter between design’s rational clarity and nature’s untamed beauty. A striking example is the Panthère Orbitale necklace, where lush amethyst beads and coral drops are choreographed into a geometric composition—held placidly in place by a diamond-studded panther that exudes calm and control.

Tiffany, Sea Of Wonder

Tiffany & Co.’s Sea of Wonder collection, unveiled at the Met Museum, dives deep into the ocean’s majesty. Drawing on the imaginative legacy of Jean Schlumberger, the new Blue Book (Tiffany &Co.'s traditional name for high jewellery) line transforms marine motifs into sculptural pieces, a star-like starfish, a shape-shifting sea turtle, and a necklace rippling like waves in motion.

Starfish necklace from Tiffany & Co.’s Sea of Wonder collection (Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Vivid gemstones—from Padparadscha sapphires to Paraíba tourmalines—mirror the sea’s ever-changing palette, while innovative settings create a sense of movement and lightness. Building on last year’s Out of the Blue, creative director Nathalie Verdeille is crafting jewels that evoke wonder and offer a poetic, tactile connection to the mysteries of the sea.