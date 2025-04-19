I'm lazy when it comes to jewellery, but this is the one piece I always wear

I'm a Fashion Editor who is incredibly lazy when it comes to accessorising with jewellery, but I can honestly say that anklets are the one piece I never fail to wear—apart from my wedding and engagement ring, of course.

My reasoning? No matter this season (I wear them over tights in winter), they add a delicate and put-together touch to any outfit.

They may now be associated with the Y2K trend, but I'm proud to say that anklets have been a staple for me since the first time round, back in the 00s.

That said, they have become much more elevated than the braided and beaded designs of my youth—and I have succumbed to the welded anklet which can be booked at the likes of Missoma, Astrid & Miyu and Atelier VM.

As their name suggests, welded anklets are designed to never be removed, and made of more premium metals like solid gold to ensure durability. The fact that you don't have to bother putting them on and off really appeals to my natural laziness.

But if you don't want the commitment, there are plenty of styles you can play around with, from the high street and contemporary jewellery brands, which cater to all budgets.

This season, I'm particularly loving crystal and charm anklets. Silver jewellery is still going strong, and I'll be mixing and matching metals all summer long. Shell anklets are also an absolute holiday staple—don't let anybody tell you otherwise.

Here are some chic anklets I'm thinking of adding to my collection.

The best anklets to shop

Sophie Bille Brahe, Peggy à Pied 14kt Gold Anklet With Freshwater Pearls £1,840 at Mytheresa

Sydney Evan, Mini Evil Eye 14kt Gold and Enamel Anklet £1,865 at Mytheresa