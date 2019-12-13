The best gold jewellery to wear again and again

Whilst my trysts with trends may be fleeting (hello puff sleeves, goodbye coloured tights), there is one constant love in my life, that transcends the seasons: gold jewellery. The kind you can layer and layer and never get tired of.

The beauty of gold necklaces, earrings and bracelets is that they make everything look expensive, instantly, whether that’s a plain white shirt or a silk slip dress. And there is a plethora of ways to wear them. Sometimes, I feel like just wearing  single gold chain, other times, especially this party season, I like to layer.

My collection is extensive, but I often revert to the same core styles: a gold coin pendant, a single pearl earring and anything with my initials on. I love stacking delicate rings too.

Layering is a way to make your style unique, and constantly reinvent yourself depending on your mood. Therefore, in my book, it is a trend well worth investing in.

How to layer gold jewellery

I asked two of my favourite female jewellery designers for their tips on how to nail the layering trend this season. For Roxanne of Roxanne First, it’s all about more is more.

‘I think it’s a great opportunity to layer all kinds of necklaces, from beads to fine gold chains and chunkier statement pieces. Summer is great as we aren’t bundled up in jumpers so our décolletage is always on show! Adding beads allows you to add some colour! Our personalisation pieces are brilliant to layer, and ideally you’d want a few size options to layer (so they don’t get tangled). All in all, it’s about having some fun, mixing and matching – textures and golds,’ she says.

Meanwhile, Rosh of Alighieri recommends mixing and matching different textures, ‘I always wear four to five necklaces, all with different chains that can elevate a t-shirt and jeans, and really allow you to tell a unique story. The more different the chains, the better. At the moment, I’m wearing lots of gold charms and pearls.’

And the same goes with other kinds of jewellery, whether you’re into rings, earrings or bracelets. Shop my edit of the best gold jewellery you can buy now, whether to be worn alone or layered.

 

gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 14

DAPHINE BIANCA NECKLACE, £180

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 14

Rosie Fortescue cross charm hoops, £75

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 14

MISSOMA GOLD TWIST AND CLAW BRACELET SET, £145

Buy it now!
gold necklaces Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 14

Monica Vinader Alta Capture Charm Necklace, £525

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 14

ALIGHIERI The Dusky Hue 24kt-plated gold earrings, £30 at MATCHESFASHION

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 14

BONVO Charm 2020 Bracelet, £55

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 14

SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE Petite Fellini 14-karat gold pearl necklace, £580 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 14

ANISSA KERMICHE Oval 14-karat gold pearl ring, £405 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
gold necklaces Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 14

Roxanne First Yellow Gold, Chunky Diamond Letter Necklace, from £375

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 14

SORU Luna Mega Hoops, £315

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 14

Anni Lu 18K Gold-Plated 45 Cross Chain Necklace, £55 at Browns

Buy it now!
gold jewellery Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 14

PDPAOLA CARBON GOLD RING ring, £30

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 14

Pernille Croydon small daylight ring, €57

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 14

MARIA TASH 5/16″ Diamond Five Row Pavé Hoop Earring, £1,145 at LIBERTY

Buy it now!

