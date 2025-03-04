Looking for some everyday outfit inspiration? These are the 4 transitional styling formulas I'll be recreating this week

You've heard it here first: spring is well and truly on its way. With temperatures rising up to 15 degrees this week and a (shocking) seven-day streak with no scheduled rain, we're ready to break out our favourite Spring/Summer 2025 outfits.

Inspired by some of this season's biggest trends and focusing on some of the most tedious styling questions, which we know all too well, we've tested our expert knowledge to deliver our top outfit inspiration straight from some of the most stylish content creators. ﻿

Ranging from everyday styling tips, like how to style chocolate brown, to advice on how to style wide-leg jeans. We've got all of your Spring/Summer wardrobe woes solved.

Ready to give them a go? Below, find our key outfit formulas and expert answers to some of this season's most searched styling questions.

How to style brown?

Mini skirt + trench coat

Brown has been going strong since last season and is showing no signs of going anywhere for Spring/Summer 2025. Although the neutral shade might seem easy to style, there are a couple of ways to elevate it to break any monochromatic look. Our top method? Mixing brown with green. The hues offer more dimension to any look by mixing shades that compliment each other.

On warmer days, break out your favourite denim mini skirt and pair it with a brown trench, green cardigan, and suede trainers for the ultimate everyday look.

What to wear over a dress in summer?

A common wardrobe dilemma, especially for those long summer nights. Choosing a warm layer to pair with a dress is no small task. However, an expert tip that instantly elevates any look whilst staying comfortable is simply layering a light, long cotton coat over the dress to ensure warmth and add some extra oomph.

Lace dress + light oversized coat

How to wear a tie?

Straight leg jeans + shirt

Rihanna-approved, ties are the ultimate accessory that perfectly incorporates masculine sartorial fashion without the divisiveness of an oversized blazer or trouser. Although it seems daunting, ties are very easy to style as a means to elevate any casual look.

Simply add a blazer, straight leg jeans, and loafers to guarantee an instant wardrobe win.

What to wear with wide leg jeans?

Linen blouse + black wide leg jeans

As a lover of the best denim, I've found different ways to style my wide-leg jeans so they don't puddle over my 5'4 "figure. One easy way I've found to do this is by experimenting with textures. Harmonising the roughness of my denim with the breeziness of a linen shirt helps me maintain a balanced look.

In order to add some extra height and make sure my ultra-long jeans don't get ruined, I often add a small heel in the form of a cowboy boot or sleek kitten heel.