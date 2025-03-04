Looking for some everyday outfit inspiration? These are the 4 transitional styling formulas I'll be recreating this week

From wide-leg jeans to menswear-inspired ties

Influencers wearing everyday summer outfits
(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja @tinvcb @hoskelsa)
Sofia Piza
By
published
in Buying Guides

You've heard it here first: spring is well and truly on its way. With temperatures rising up to 15 degrees this week and a (shocking) seven-day streak with no scheduled rain, we're ready to break out our favourite Spring/Summer 2025 outfits.

Inspired by some of this season's biggest trends and focusing on some of the most tedious styling questions, which we know all too well, we've tested our expert knowledge to deliver our top outfit inspiration straight from some of the most stylish content creators. ﻿

Ranging from everyday styling tips, like how to style chocolate brown, to advice on how to style wide-leg jeans. We've got all of your Spring/Summer wardrobe woes solved.

Ready to give them a go? Below, find our key outfit formulas and expert answers to some of this season's most searched styling questions.

How to style brown?

Mini skirt + trench coat

Brown has been going strong since last season and is showing no signs of going anywhere for Spring/Summer 2025. Although the neutral shade might seem easy to style, there are a couple of ways to elevate it to break any monochromatic look. Our top method? Mixing brown with green. The hues offer more dimension to any look by mixing shades that compliment each other.

On warmer days, break out your favourite denim mini skirt and pair it with a brown trench, green cardigan, and suede trainers for the ultimate everyday look.

Influencer everyday summer outfit

(Image credit: @tinvcb)

Pure Silk Trench Coat | Chocolate
Jigsaw Pure Silk Trench Coat

Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt
M&S Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt

Short Knit Cardigan With Covered Buttons
Massimo Dutti Short Knit Cardigan

Betsy A-Line Denim Mini Skirt
Soeur Betsy A-Line Denim Mini Skirt

Tan Brown Premium Leather Slim Lace-Up Trainers
Next Tan Brown Trainers

Tomas Logo Cotton Cap
Isabel Marant Tomas Logo Cotton Cap

What to wear over a dress in summer?

A common wardrobe dilemma, especially for those long summer nights. Choosing a warm layer to pair with a dress is no small task. However, an expert tip that instantly elevates any look whilst staying comfortable is simply layering a light, long cotton coat over the dress to ensure warmth and add some extra oomph.

Lace dress + light oversized coat

Rachelle Rowlings wearing a lace dress with a light jacket over

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings)

Double-Breasted Trenchcoat
H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Seren Lace-Up Lace Maxi Dress
Seren Lace-Up Lace Maxi Dress

Rina Flat, Black Patent
Dear Frances Rina Flat Black Patent

Bosie Patent Slouchy Hobo Bag
Bosie Patent Slouchy Hobo Bag

Young 01 Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Gentle Monster Young 01 Sunglasses

Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings
Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings

How to wear a tie?

Straight leg jeans + shirt

Rihanna-approved, ties are the ultimate accessory that perfectly incorporates masculine sartorial fashion without the divisiveness of an oversized blazer or trouser. Although it seems daunting, ties are very easy to style as a means to elevate any casual look.

Simply add a blazer, straight leg jeans, and loafers to guarantee an instant wardrobe win.

Elsa Hosk wearing a tie

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Lilith Jacket
Mybestfriends Lilith Jacket

Cotton Poplin Shirt
The Attico Cotton Poplin Shirt

Silk Medallion-Print Tie in Navy
Reiss Silk Medallion-Print Tie

Blue Mid Rise Straight 90s Loose Jeans
Gap Straight 90s Loose Jeans

Leather Loafers
M&S Leather Loafers

Pr 26zs Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Prada Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

What to wear with wide leg jeans?

Linen blouse + black wide leg jeans

As a lover of the best denim, I've found different ways to style my wide-leg jeans so they don't puddle over my 5'4 "figure. One easy way I've found to do this is by experimenting with textures. Harmonising the roughness of my denim with the breeziness of a linen shirt helps me maintain a balanced look.

In order to add some extra height and make sure my ultra-long jeans don't get ruined, I often add a small heel in the form of a cowboy boot or sleek kitten heel.

Neelam Ahooja wearing wide leg jeans

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Mango Pocket Linen Shirt

Mango Pocket Linen Shirt

Low Rise Baggy
EB Denim Low Rise Baggy

Frances 60 Suede Slingback Pumps
Jimmy Choo Frances 60 Suede Slingback Pumps

The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
Demellier The Midi New York

Embrace Ambition Bracelet
Tory Burch Embrace Ambition Bracelet

Raelynn Ring Gold-Plated
Pilgrim Raelynn Ring Gold-Plated

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

Latest