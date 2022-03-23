The Monikh Dale x Warehouse collection is flying off the shelves

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Looking for a new season wardrobe refresh? Then look no further than London-based fashion influencer Monikh Dale’s curated edit for Warehouse.

Emulating her personal style, her selection includes relaxed silhouettes, fluid tailoring and signature wardrobe foundations, including jeans and oversized shirts.

The collection features her signature neutral colour palette, perfect for forever pieces that won’t go out of style, as well as some pops of colour perfect for summer.

Stand-out pieces include a pink shirt dress – also available in beige – as well as green wide leg trousers and a matching shirt.

For the more sartorially minimalist amongst you, there is a great trench coat and leather boyfriend blazer. The 52-piece edit also includes accessories such as strappy sandals which can easily be worn with any look in the collection.

Naturally, the collection has been flying off the shelves, and as an added bonus it’s currently 20% off, with up to 35% off dresses.

Here are the pieces I’m adding to my basket now.

Premium Lyocell Oversized Midi Shirt Dress – £44.85 at Warehouse

Crafted in a premium Lyocell, this shirt dress is designed in an oversized style with a midi length, long sleeves, button front and collared neckline. View Deal

Patchwork Check Knit Jumper – £55.20 at Warehouse

Wear this patchwork jumper with the matching dress or simple denim. View Deal