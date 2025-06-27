Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Fisayo Longe on Why She Will Never Be a Minimalist
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Fisayo's wardrobe
I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing many designers and founders over the years, but I’ve yet to meet anyone as driven as Fisayo Longe. As the founder of the independent clothing label Kai Collective, Fisayo has spent the past decade building a highly profitable and sustainable brand—one she not only leads but embodies.
The secret to her success isn’t just designing great clothes — it’s her ability to cultivate a deeply engaged community. I first discovered Kai Collective on Instagram and was immediately curious about the founder behind this seemingly small brand. I quickly became intrigued by Fisayo, who regularly shared images of samples and her designs in production. By including her customers in the design process, she has been able to gather instant feedback from them, which has helped create many sell-out piece to date.
Her bold, eclectic style has earned her a fiercely loyal following. With designers like Miu Miu, Schiaparelli, Dries Van Noten, and Jacquemus in her wardrobe, watching Fisayo shop is truly one of my favourite pastimes.
But her love for fashion goes far beyond aesthetics. A true maximalist, Fisayo embraces color, texture, and storytelling through clothes. She understands the power of fashion—not just how it looks, but how it makes you feel. Her designs are crafted with intention: to give women confidence and that unmistakable main character energy when they walk into a room.
Despite owning a dream wardrobe filled with coveted designer pieces, when I asked Fisayo which item she treasures most, her answer surprised me—and reminded me exactly why she’s achieved the success she unapologetically enjoys now.
Intrigued? Watch my exclusive wardrobe tour with Fisayo above.
Shop Fisayo's look:
Fashion Director: Lily Russo-Bah
Social Media Editor: Dionne Brighton
Videographer: Marcus Hessenberg
Video and Sound Editor: Giulia Bassanese
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in March 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new luxury fashion repositioning and content strategy. She styles main fashion shoots, interviews leading women in fashion for the Women Who Win franchise, and commissions top industry creatives. Lily has a unique ability to filter through the noise and lead the conversation. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability - all core Marie Claire UK values - and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.
