Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Fisayo Longe on Why She Will Never Be a Minimalist

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing many designers and founders over the years, but I’ve yet to meet anyone as driven as Fisayo Longe. As the founder of the independent clothing label Kai Collective, Fisayo has spent the past decade building a highly profitable and sustainable brand—one she not only leads but embodies.

The secret to her success isn’t just designing great clothes — it’s her ability to cultivate a deeply engaged community. I first discovered Kai Collective on Instagram and was immediately curious about the founder behind this seemingly small brand. I quickly became intrigued by Fisayo, who regularly shared images of samples and her designs in production. By including her customers in the design process, she has been able to gather instant feedback from them, which has helped create many sell-out piece to date.

Her bold, eclectic style has earned her a fiercely loyal following. With designers like Miu Miu, Schiaparelli, Dries Van Noten, and Jacquemus in her wardrobe, watching Fisayo shop is truly one of my favourite pastimes.

But her love for fashion goes far beyond aesthetics. A true maximalist, Fisayo embraces color, texture, and storytelling through clothes. She understands the power of fashion—not just how it looks, but how it makes you feel. Her designs are crafted with intention: to give women confidence and that unmistakable main character energy when they walk into a room.

Despite owning a dream wardrobe filled with coveted designer pieces, when I asked Fisayo which item she treasures most, her answer surprised me—and reminded me exactly why she’s achieved the success she unapologetically enjoys now.

Intrigued? Watch my exclusive wardrobe tour with Fisayo above.

Shop Fisayo's look:

Fashion Director: Lily Russo-Bah

Social Media Editor: Dionne Brighton

Videographer: Marcus Hessenberg

Video and Sound Editor: Giulia Bassanese

