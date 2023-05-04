Trust me, this is the retro dress trend everyone will be wearing this summer

Call it the Daisy Jones effect.

Crochet dresses to wear this summer, as seen on street style attendees.
(Image credit: Getty)
From the Spring/Summer 2023 runways to our television screens there is no denying that crochet has been having a moment of late. Anyone who has watched Daisy Jones and The Six (opens in new tab), will know that the characters were dripping in intricately embroidered crochet pieces, further solidifying that the look is set to be everywhere this summer. 

Crochet dresses are particularly popular right now, in fact, searches for the item have increased by 50% over the last month. If you're someone on the search for a crochet dress, you have certainly come to the right place, as below we have curated an edit of the best crochet summer dresses (opens in new tab) available right now. 

Street style attendee wearing the crochet dress trend

(Image credit: Getty)

While the concept of crochet might conjure up images of open, gauzy weaves, and fully see-through silhouettes, for 2023 brands are creating far more wearable, everyday options. Whether it be dresses that feature tighter knits, are lined with other fabrics or are simply sold with detachable slips, this year crochet dresses don't have to be relegated to the beach anymore. 

Both Kitri and Nobody's Child have developed midi-length looks which could easily be worn to the office alongside a blazer or bomber jacket, while Massimo Dutti has a lined dress on offer, which would be perfect for an evening out.  

If you are looking for a beach-ready crochet dress to wear over your swimwear, don't worry we've sourced a few of those, too. Designers like Cult Gaia and Dodo Bar Or seriously excel in this area if you're looking for a contemporary price point. If you're after a more affordable option, then we suggest turning to brands like Oysho who specialise in swimwear and will have quite the selection of beach-appropriate cover-ups.

Whether you've been inspired by Daisy Jones' seventies sensibilities or you're looking for a slightly more refined look, keep scrolling for our edit of the best crochet dresses around. 

Shop crochet dresses

Best crochet dresses: Nobody

Nobody's Child Pink & Orange Chevron Crochet Racer Midi Dress

Best crochet dresses: Massimo Dutti Crochet Halter Dress

Massimo Dutti Crochet Halter Dress

Best crochet dresses: 3.1 Phillip Lim Organic Cotton Blend Twisted U-Neck Knit Dress

3.1 Phillip Lim Organic Cotton Blend Twisted U-Neck Knit Dress

Best crochet dresses: Arket Knitted Dress

Arket Knitted Dress

Best crochet dresses: Simkhai Roberta crochet and satin maxi dress

Simkhai Roberta crochet and satin maxi dress

Best crochet dresses: Kitri Bunty Pink Stripe Knit Dress
Kitri Bunty Pink Stripe Knit Dress

Shop crochet beach cover ups

Best crochet dresses: Oysho Long cotton crochet dress
Oysho Long cotton crochet dress

Best crochet dresses: Ganni Organic-Cotton Crochet Vest Dress

Ganni Organic-Cotton Crochet Vest Dress

Best crochet dresses: Sir Aline crochet midi dress

Sir Aline crochet midi dress

Best crochet dresses: Sara Christina Playa crochet-lace dress

Sara Christina Playa crochet-lace dress

Best crochet dresses: Cult Gaia Enra crochet-knit mini dress

Cult Gaia Enra crochet-knit mini dress

Best crochet dresses: Do Do Bar Or Hara one-shoulder tasselled crocheted dress

Dodo Bar Or Hara one-shoulder tasselled crocheted dress

