Trust me, the seashell jewellery trend will be everywhere this summer
She wears seashells by the seashore (and beyond!)
If you, like us, are manifesting a summer holiday by the seaside, this Spring/Summer 2024 jewellery trend is just for you. Seashell jewellery has been all over our social media feeds this past couple of weeks, and we can't get enough.
As far as everyday jewellery goes, this simple yet sophisticated version of sea-inspired jewellery is a multihyphenate in its own course. Perfectly paired with any occassionwear outfit, as seen on street style icons and social media creators alike, or as a means to elevate a casual minimalist outfit, you can't go wrong.
Coming in different iterations, from silver jewellery pieces to gold-plated with colourful details and, lest we forget, the super trendy rope pendant necklaces. All reaching different aesthetics from 90s minimalism to Y2K-inspired maximalist designs.
This elevated iteration of the puka-shell-surfer necklace is a great option for those looking to upgrade their holiday jewellery beyond the seaside. Easily pair seashell jewellery with your favourite power dressing outfit for the office, or opt for a casual pair of classic jeans and a white t-shirt as a base for your statement jewellery pieces.
Trust us, you can't go wrong with this one.
Shop Seashell Jewellery
A great under £25 option, this statement necklace comes with a sleek cord multiple cord base and a metal seashell pendant. Race you to the check out line?
If you have already checked out our rope pendant instalment earlier this week then you will know that this necklace won't be in stock for long. It's an affordable way to give your outfits a sought after boho edge.
Julietta's jumbo shell jewellery is a favourite with Hollywood A-listers including Sofia Richie. These oversized shell earrings are so versatile you won't need to pack any other earrings for your vacation.
The statement piece of jewellery your wardrobe needs. This multi-shell necklace is a timeless investment piece for any occasion.
If gold jewellery isn't for you, these minimalist shell earrings look way beyond their price tag and are perfect to wear now and on vacation.
A statement piece through and through, this recycled brass ring is currently at the top of my wish list.
You won't want to take off this luxe take on a classic conch shell necklace by independent label Talis Chains.
These unique seashell earrings are a more subtle way to buy into this trend. The would work in the boardroom, just as well as on the beach.
These dainty earrings are a great option to invest in for wedding season and when they're handmade from ethically sourced pieces - you can't go wrong.
A classic rope pendant necklace, this piece from Anthropologie looks super chic and pairs beautifully with anything from denim pieces to linen blouses.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
