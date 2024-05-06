If you, like us, are manifesting a summer holiday by the seaside, this Spring/Summer 2024 jewellery trend is just for you. Seashell jewellery has been all over our social media feeds this past couple of weeks, and we can't get enough.

As far as everyday jewellery goes, this simple yet sophisticated version of sea-inspired jewellery is a multihyphenate in its own course. Perfectly paired with any occassionwear outfit, as seen on street style icons and social media creators alike, or as a means to elevate a casual minimalist outfit, you can't go wrong.

Coming in different iterations, from silver jewellery pieces to gold-plated with colourful details and, lest we forget, the super trendy rope pendant necklaces. All reaching different aesthetics from 90s minimalism to Y2K-inspired maximalist designs.

This elevated iteration of the puka-shell-surfer necklace is a great option for those looking to upgrade their holiday jewellery beyond the seaside. Easily pair seashell jewellery with your favourite power dressing outfit for the office, or opt for a casual pair of classic jeans and a white t-shirt as a base for your statement jewellery pieces.

Trust us, you can't go wrong with this one.

Shop Seashell Jewellery

Seashell Cord Necklace £22.99 at Zara A great under £25 option, this statement necklace comes with a sleek cord multiple cord base and a metal seashell pendant. Race you to the check out line?

Seashell Stud Earrings £108 at Farfetch These jumbo scalloped clam shells will elevate all your summer outfits.

Shell on a String £65 at Anni Lu If you have already checked out our rope pendant instalment earlier this week then you will know that this necklace won't be in stock for long. It's an affordable way to give your outfits a sought after boho edge.

Spetses Earrings £221 Revolve Julietta's jumbo shell jewellery is a favourite with Hollywood A-listers including Sofia Richie. These oversized shell earrings are so versatile you won't need to pack any other earrings for your vacation.

Shell-Charm Necklace £229 at Bimba y Lola The statement piece of jewellery your wardrobe needs. This multi-shell necklace is a timeless investment piece for any occasion.

Pearl and Seashell Ear Cuff Earrings £17.99 at Zara If gold jewellery isn't for you, these minimalist shell earrings look way beyond their price tag and are perfect to wear now and on vacation.

Sea Recycled Ring Gold-Plated £34.99 at Pilgrim A statement piece through and through, this recycled brass ring is currently at the top of my wish list.

Gold Shell Necklace £90 at Talis Chains You won't want to take off this luxe take on a classic conch shell necklace by independent label Talis Chains.

Shell Drop Earrings £490 at Farfetch Add these jumbo shell earrings to your forever wardrobe.

Nautilus Earrings £210 at Poche These unique seashell earrings are a more subtle way to buy into this trend. The would work in the boardroom, just as well as on the beach.

Alana Shell Baroque-Pearl Earrings £213 at Farfetch These dainty earrings are a great option to invest in for wedding season and when they're handmade from ethically sourced pieces - you can't go wrong.

Shell Cord Necklace £38 at Anthropologie A classic rope pendant necklace, this piece from Anthropologie looks super chic and pairs beautifully with anything from denim pieces to linen blouses.