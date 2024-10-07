You heard it here first, Argyle knits are set to be one of autumns biggest sweater trends

Right now, sporty tops are having a moment. First it was the football shirt that had us all looking like euros fans (even if we’d never watched a football match in our lives), then the rugby shirt took itself off the pitch and into the wardrobe of all the most stylish people, now there’s a new sporty style knit that’s entering the fashion leagues: the argyle and I’m predicting you’re going to be seeing it everywhere in the coming months.

While in the past, the argyle was most commonly spotted on golfing greens, its interlocking diamond print the style of choice for country club grandpas and boys clubs alike, as with all great trends the fashion world has turned it on its head. Now the argyle is staking its case as the cool girl knit of choice lending an air of preppy disobedience to our autumn winter looks.

If you’re wondering how to style the argyle knit, thankfully there’s plenty of inspiration around. At Paris fashion week earlier just last month, it was argyle cardigans that were the style of choice, paired with everything from dark denim to micro shorts while, at the Venice Film Festival, actress Alba Rohrwacher leaned into the styles scottish heritage wearing an argyle knit from Dior’s Resort 2025 collection with a contrasting tartan skirt.

Preppy pairings also lean into the now whimsical nature of the argyle knit so I can picture it being worn with pleated mini skirts, ankle socks and loafers for a fresh from the golfing green feel while tailored trousers and boots will easily make the knit office appropriate too. Yep it really is that versatile and now you see why I’m sure it’ll be huge this season.

When it comes to where to shop for the best argyle knits, once again you’re spoilt for choice. On the designer front, Prada’s polo styles are leading the way if you want a more elevated take on the trend. For me however, it’s the high street you want to check out as they’re filling their rails with everything from jumpers and cardigans to sleeveless sweater vests all in iconic argyle prints. Whether you opt for a classic muted colourway or something a little bolder, you’re sure to find everything you need plus with wool and cashmere fabrications they’re sure to keep you cosy too. Keep scrolling to see all my favourites…

Shop the best argyle knits

Aligne Aggie Argyle Cardigan £119 at Aligne This cardigan has just sprung to top of my autumn knitwear wish list.

Prada Argyle cashmere polo sweater £1320 at MyTheresa Pair this polo with black tailored trousers and loafers for menswear inspired fit.

M&S Argyle Crew Neck Jumper With Wool £35 at M&S M&S argyle knit keeps selling out so if you love it, snap it up quickly.

COS Argyle Wool Polo Jumper £115 at COS With wide sleeves and a chic collar, COS' argyle knit feels chic and elevated.

Kitri Pandora Burgundy Argyle Knit Cardigan £150 at Kitri For a ladylike fit, pair with the matching argyle print skirt.

Ami Paris Argyle alpaca and mohair-blend sweater £535 at MyTheresa The fuzzy texture of this mohair blend jumper gives the trend a fun twist.

Massimo Dutti Alpaca and Wool Blend £99.99 at Massimo Dutti For something classic, it doesn't get better than Massimo Dutti's black and grey printed jumper.

Omnes Henni Argyle Cardigan in Purple £55 at Omnes On the other end of the colour spectrum, Omnes' argyle print cardigan is a riot of colour.

Levis Collegiate Argyle Vest £60 at Levi's Layer this sweater vest with a classic white shirt for an easy day look.

Ganni Grey Knitted Polo Shirt £235 at Ganni For a more fitted style, Ganni's polo shirt hugs the body for a flattering fit.