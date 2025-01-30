Nobody rocks a leather trench coat like Rihanna - but, trust me, I’m going to try
Where she leads, I follow
We all know the saying: it’s not fashion until Rihanna makes it so. Well, the latest item she’s stepped out in actually has a long reigning history of being worn by all the most stylish people. Yet, while she may not be the origin of it’s high powered fashion credentials, I can safely say she’s cemented its place as the IT coat of 2025. So, If you haven’t got a leather trench coat in your wardrobe already, you’re going to want to get one.
Seen with A$AP Rocky in LA last night, she opted for a floor length black leather trench worn alongside a double denim jacket and jeans combo and snake print boots. The dressed down look felt anything but simple thanks to the flowing black leather which had a tougher edge thanks to zip detailing, rivets and a moto style belt.
While I’m yet to figure out where Rihanna’s actual leather trench coat is from, this isn’t the only one in her wardrobe. In the past, she’s been spotted in a similar flowing style from Khaite which you can still get your hands on if you want to channel her look.
And, it’s not only the black leather trench coat that has RiRi’s heart (or at least a space in what I can imagine is her pretty substantial wardrobe). Back in 2024, she stepped out in a chocolate brown style for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Proving that a great coat really does make an outfit, she belted the trench pairing it with a little black dress, black Tom Ford heels and silver jewellery.
So, what are you waiting for? If you want to get your hands on a Rihanna approved leather trench coat, it’s time to get shopping. Alongside her Khaite Lolo leather coat, there are a whole host of stylish options available including some incredible faux leather options for those who don’t want to shop the real thing. Keep scrolling to see the edit…
Shop the best leather trench coats
Mango's leather trench coat has more of a matte finish for an understated look.
This was make a chic swap for traditional beige trench styles.
Nour Hammour are experts when it comes to outerwear and this leather trench proves it.
If you want to try a rich brown tone, this truffle leather trench is a chic choice.
Another great affordable option, I'm a big fan of this Meshki style.
Why not update your leather trench with a trending faux fur trim.
