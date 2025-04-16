Every cool girl I follow is wearing this high-street bag right now
I'm always on the lookout for the next It bag. From the Valentino Nellcote bag that Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung can't stop wearing, to the suede bags the Marie Claire fashion team are obsessed with, no other accessory—in my opinion—has the power to instantly transform your outfit.
This week, one particular bag has caught my eye, and the good news is that it will work beyond this season as well, thanks to its simple and timeless design.
As its name—the "Everyday"—suggests, it's guaranteed to be your companion, day in, day out. The oversized shoulder bag is by Russell & Bromley, and made in Italy using premium leather and raffia. Even better, it's priced at less than £300.
Russell & Bromley's Everyday bag treads the line between boho and classic beautifully, thanks to its ever-so-slightly slouchy silhouette. You can also choose from seven different colourways, including suede brown and tan, raffia, animal print and a very expensive-looking mock-croc black.
It's already got my favourite cool girls' seal of approval, so you know you can't go wrong. Tastemakers Monikh Dale, Lisa Grenn and Alice Satterhwaite have all styled the suede version with wardrobe basics like striped pyjama trousers, white summer skirts and denim over the past few weeks—proving it's a style that's seriously versatile, too.
Crucially, it's the perfect size to fit all your essentials in, making it a great work bag option—although it is also available in a smaller size if you're not keen on the bigger fit.
*adding to basket now*
Shop Russell & Bromley's Everyday Bag
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
