If you, like us, have long been a fan of Roksanda Ilinčić's striking, sculptural and brightly coloured designs, then you're in for a treat. The Serbian-born fashion designer, whose namesake brand has been a fixture on the London Fashion Week calendar for almost twenty years, has joined forces with & Other Stories to bring her signature aesthetic to the high street—and the result is even better than we could have imagined.

News of the collaboration was first teased by the Scandi high-street brand back in March, and we've been (im)patiently waiting for more details about what to expect from the collection ever since. Now, we're delighted to confirm that we can finally share a sneak peek of the limited-edition designs, as well as prices and release date.

Set your alarms now: the Roksanda & Other Stories collaboration is set to drop online and in stores on 15 May 2025, with prices ranging from £37 to £395. The collection itself will span ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and beauty, all inspired by Ilinčić's love of summer sunsets, and designed with day-to-night dressing in mind.

"I wanted to capture the lightness of breezy summer mornings and the beauty of an endless summer sky at sunset, evoking emotions of those moments we cherish during the summer," explains Ilinčić. "Wearing a garment can transform the spirit, mood, and sense of self. To create this emotional connection, I constantly reflect on what women wish to highlight, conceal, and celebrate to craft pieces that evoke emotions and uplift."

Think dramatic dresses, voluminous skirts, bias-cut slips, and versatile co-ords featuring Roksanda's signature colour-blocking and bold hues, alongside sculptural jewellery and sleek heels to provide the perfect finishing touches. There's also an incredibly chic modern white suit that's a minimalist fashion lover's dream, as well as exclusive lipstick and nail polish shades selected specifically to complement each look.

As always when it comes to buzzy, big-brand collabs, we have no doubt that the Roksanda & Other Stories collection will sell out in record time. The key, then, is to be organised, and have a wish-list in mind well in advance. So, in that vein, we've put together our favourite pieces from the collection below, that are good enough to immediately add to basket. Let the countdown begin...

