These Whistles loafers are hot right now - and a heeled version has just launched

It's official: every cool girl I know is wearing suede loafers this season. The perfect alternative to the boat shoe for SS25 (comfortable shoes are clearly on trend), they were first spotted on Hailey Bieber last year, and now they're everywhere.

If you're looking for the viral pair that all the influencers are wearing, you've come to the right place. These Whistles loafers are so popular, they've sold out twice over, leading the retailer to increase their loafer offering by 83% to meet demand.

The Manny slim loafer is available in black and burgundy and has recently been restocked, so if you missed out the first time around, now's your chance.

It's easy to see the appeal. Not only is it a comfortable footwear option, it's a stylish and versatile one at that, which is guaranteed to go with everything you own, from wardrobe basics to a pretty Spring dress.

New styles have also been added this season, including a gorgeous pair of heeled loafers that are very Rachel Green - very apt considering Jennifer Aniston is said to have kept and still wear a pair of square toe red loafers she wore on the show back in the day.

I'm also a fan of the vanilla Mora loafer, which will look super sleek with a linen suit.

In terms of styling this accessories trend, every influencer I follow has spoken: loafers should be worn with your favourite denim, a white t-shirt, and a jumper worn across your shoulders.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the viral Whistles loafers below.

Whistles Black Manny Slim Loafer £159 at Whistles

Whistles Burgundy Manny Slim Loafer £159 at Whistles

Whistles Black Skye Heeled Loafer £159 at Whistles