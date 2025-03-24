These Whistles loafers are hot right now - and a heeled version has just launched

All the influencers are loving them

Whistles loafers
(Image credit: Instagram/@lucyalston_/@klaudiakloud/@clairewakeman)
Penny Goldstone's avatar
By
published
in News

It's official: every cool girl I know is wearing suede loafers this season. The perfect alternative to the boat shoe for SS25 (comfortable shoes are clearly on trend), they were first spotted on Hailey Bieber last year, and now they're everywhere.

If you're looking for the viral pair that all the influencers are wearing, you've come to the right place. These Whistles loafers are so popular, they've sold out twice over, leading the retailer to increase their loafer offering by 83% to meet demand.

The Manny slim loafer is available in black and burgundy and has recently been restocked, so if you missed out the first time around, now's your chance.

It's easy to see the appeal. Not only is it a comfortable footwear option, it's a stylish and versatile one at that, which is guaranteed to go with everything you own, from wardrobe basics to a pretty Spring dress.

New styles have also been added this season, including a gorgeous pair of heeled loafers that are very Rachel Green - very apt considering Jennifer Aniston is said to have kept and still wear a pair of square toe red loafers she wore on the show back in the day.

I'm also a fan of the vanilla Mora loafer, which will look super sleek with a linen suit.

In terms of styling this accessories trend, every influencer I follow has spoken: loafers should be worn with your favourite denim, a white t-shirt, and a jumper worn across your shoulders.

Shop the viral Whistles loafers below.

Black Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer

Burgundy Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
Burgundy Manny Slim Loafer

Black Skye Heeled Loafer
Whistles
Black Skye Heeled Loafer

White Mora Square Toe Loafer
Whistles
White Mora Square Toe Loafer

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

Latest